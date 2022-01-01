Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Security certified IIoT edge gateway

June 2022 IT in Manufacturing

The RT1-Series from Omron, powered by Secomea, encompasses all software and hardware components needed for efficient, easy and secure remote maintenance. The remote access solution complements Omron’s wide offering of industrial automation solutions and increases machine uptime whilst reducing the need for onsite visits.

Omron’s goal is to offer a full service for its customers for every aspect of their production architecture. The Omron automation platform is now extended with the remote access solution, to make sure customers can respond remotely to any issues that may arise at production sites running 24/7. A remote access solution can drastically reduce the need to travel and other costs, as well as CO2 emissions associated with machine troubleshooting and maintenance.

The DIN-mountable industrial gateway can be installed in machine control panels to provide remote access for on-demand, real-time servicing of industrial equipment. It is security certified and has a built-in firewall.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 579 2600
Email: info_sa@omron.com
www: www.industrial.omron.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Omron Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

EPLAN relegates device data DIY to history
EPLAN Software & Services IT in Manufacturing
With the new Data Portal Request Process, customers can order individual device data in Data Standard quality using a credit system.

Read more...
Recovering from industrial data disasters
Absolute Perspectives IT in Manufacturing
Aside from bringing production to a sudden halt, there are often safety and environmental implications when shutting down a plant.

Read more...
EtherCAT conformance tool updated
IT in Manufacturing
The CTT now allows read and write access to the PHY registers, which is convenient and rarely supported by other tools.

Read more...
Carmakers look to AI/ML to achieve sustainable manufacturing
IT in Manufacturing
ML supports component quality inspections using camera data to check assembly processes and sequences in terms of complexity, speed and accuracy.

Read more...
The most common cyber threats in the industrial environment
Rockwell Automation IT in Manufacturing
Rockwell Automation’s cybersecurity portfolio strategic growth leader delves into this topic in a recent blog post.

Read more...
Deploying IT into the factory floor environment
Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists IT in Manufacturing
The ongoing debate on whether OT and IT should be integrated has never been more intense. Closing the gap between the two has many benefits, not least of which are efficiency and profitability managed in near real time.

Read more...
PACTware further refines user interface
VEGA Controls SA IT in Manufacturing
Optimising a user interface for multiple sensor equipment manufacturers is possible in such a way that industrial users can use it similarly to everyday smart devices.

Read more...
EPLAN Marketplace networks users and service providers
EPLAN Software & Services IT in Manufacturing
The free online platform is divided into engineering services, module manufacturing services and general consulting sectors.

Read more...
Condition monitoring software gets asset health boost
Emerson Automation Solutions IT in Manufacturing
The newest version of Emerson’s AMS Machine Works adds support for embedded, automatic analytics at the edge using patented PeakVue technology.

Read more...
A robust cybersecurity strategy is critical
ABB South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Understanding and managing the risks associated with a cyberattack can seem a daunting prospect in the face of keeping a plant up and running.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved