Security certified IIoT edge gateway

June 2022 IT in Manufacturing

The RT1-Series from Omron, powered by Secomea, encompasses all software and hardware components needed for efficient, easy and secure remote maintenance. The remote access solution complements Omron’s wide offering of industrial automation solutions and increases machine uptime whilst reducing the need for onsite visits.

Omron’s goal is to offer a full service for its customers for every aspect of their production architecture. The Omron automation platform is now extended with the remote access solution, to make sure customers can respond remotely to any issues that may arise at production sites running 24/7. A remote access solution can drastically reduce the need to travel and other costs, as well as CO2 emissions associated with machine troubleshooting and maintenance.

The DIN-mountable industrial gateway can be installed in machine control panels to provide remote access for on-demand, real-time servicing of industrial equipment. It is security certified and has a built-in firewall.

Credit(s)

Omron Electronics





