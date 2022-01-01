Editor's Choice
EPLAN relegates device data DIY to history

June 2022 IT in Manufacturing

Faster access to suitable, preferably standardised device data – that is the daily maxim in project work these days. While the EPLAN Data Portal offers device data for millions of components, it can sometimes happen that the required device data is not found on the portal. Users have had to create or modify such data themselves until now, which is time-consuming and sometimes cost-intensive. With the new Data Portal Request Process, users can now hand this task over to EPLAN. This saves a lot of work for creating individual device data and ensures the receipt of correct, standardised data.

From the request to the device data

If a user working on a project requires device data that isn’t found on the portal, they can send their individual requests for creating device data to EPLAN. The credits required for this are clearly shown, and the user can then use their credits to draw the corresponding amount for each query from their quota. This saves on frequently creating procurement orders and is transparent as regards potential in-house cost limits. An EPLAN team creates the required device data within a few days in accordance with the data standard.

This new service provides significant relief to companies as part of their engineering processes. EPLAN business owner: Master Data, Josefine Heck, explains: “The new Data Portal Request Process provides our customers with maximum support in creating digital device data that is as complete as possible. In this way we have their backs so they can focus on truly value-creating tasks in engineering.”

NFPA standard integrated

Companies in machine building and plant system engineering sectors are often faced with the challenging task of preparing documentation in country-specific standards. Countries such as China and the USA have local standards – in the US it’s the NFPA standard, which is now represented in the EPLAN Data Portal. Furthermore, there’s an integrated filter that allows searching for device data by standard, representing a next step for truly collaborative engineering on the world market.

ABB and Siemens: new selectors on the portal

The inclusion of new selectors is yet another benefit for portal users: ABB e-Configure – a global configurator that supports selecting circuit breakers for protecting motors, fuse relays and power switches – was recently integrated. The Siemens Electrical Product Finder is now also part of the portal, where designers can find data for Sirius compact starters, overload relays and monitoring relays, to name just a few.

Expanded Data Standard

Well over 500 000 devices’ data in the EPLAN Data Portal already meet the criteria for the high-quality Data Standard. In the interest of its customers, EPLAN aims to roll out the standard more broadly.

A first step is defining additional product groups, including in the fields of fluid power technology, where product groups not previously available have now been integrated. The company Festo, one of the most important suppliers in the fluid power sector, has already uploaded a quarter of its nearly 50 000 devices into the portal in Data Standard quality. For users, this means comprehensive data that can be used and further enriched throughout the entire engineering process.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 609 8294
Fax: +27 11 452 5816
Email: reyneke.j@eplan.co.za
www: www.eplan.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about EPLAN Software & Services


