Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Flow Measurement & Control



Print this page printer friendly version

Magnetic-inductive flow meter for phosphate precipitation

June 2022 Flow Measurement & Control

Kobold was tasked to provide a solution for the problem of phosphate precipitation in wastewater treatment plants. By adding iron(III) chloride (FeCl3) into the aeration basin, the phosphates dissolved in excess wastewater are chemically mixed with sludge flocculants and transferred with sludge to the sludge treatment stage. This process reduces phosphate concentration in waterways and minimises the potential for abnormal algae growth and the detrimental effect on the aquatic ecosystem. Because an overdose of FeCl3 results in badly polluted water that is toxic to humans as well as the environment, a dependable method of process monitoring was sought.

The ideal was a continuous flow measurement of the dosing chemical with a direct data connection to the process control system, which would guarantee water treatment plant owners maximum safety so that possible errors were not discovered only after the event (during sample taking) when it´s too late.


The solution on offer from Kobold is the MIK magnetic-inductive flow meter, an optimal and economical solution for a safe dosage of FeCl3, and specifically developed for this very application. The unit has already proven itself successfully in service, specifically for electric conductivity liquids, acids and caustic solutions, drinking, cooling and wastewater, groundwater, raw water, aggressive or salty solutions, but is unsuitable for oil since it lacks conductivity.

The MIK is housed in polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) and the electrodes in contact with the medium are made of tantalum. Both materials have proven to be totally chemically resistant. With the directly mounted transmitter with stainless steel housing, this device forms a very compact yet robust unit ideal for fitting inside cramped control cabinets. It allows detection of very small dosage amounts from 10 ml/min.

The device operates according to the principle of electromagnetic measurement – Faraday's Law of magnetic induction – where a voltage is induced in a conductor moving through a magnetic field. The electrically conductive measuring agent acts as the moved conductor. The voltage induced in the measuring agent is proportional to the flow velocity and is therefore a value for the volumetric flow. The flow rate is calculated on the cross-sectional area of the pipe. The measurement is dependent on the process liquid and its material properties, such as density, viscosity and temperature. The device may be equipped with a switch, frequency or analog output.

With an analog 4-20 mA signal (or optional pulse output) the MIK continuously communicates the measured values to the user’s process control system, allowing for immediate response to the latest process conditions. This results in increased efficiencies and cost savings in the amount of FeCl3 required to achieve phosphate removal, as well as the vitally important environmental protection component.

Areas of application are flow monitoring, flow measuring, dosing and counting for machine building, the chemical industry, paper industry, automobile industry, cement industry and laboratories. Finally, Kobold asserts that automation guarantees high standards of plant safety even at unmanned plants.

For more information contact Instrotech, https://bit.ly/3hKepPm


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 10 595 1831
Email: sales@instrotech.co.za
www: www.instrotech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Instrotech


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Wall-mount ultrasonic flow meters
Royce Water Systems Flow Measurement & Control
High measurement accuracy and minimal interference due to its advanced error correction technology are among the flow meter’s benefits.

Read more...
Wire-actuated encoder for crane arms and lifting platforms
Instrotech Sensors & Transducers
Siko has solved the challenges presented by such applications with the SG 30 and its very compact, yet robust, design.

Read more...
Flow meters and switches for very slow flows
Instrotech Flow Measurement & Control
Kobold’s KSV meters are shock resistant, small, lightweight and simple to install for measuring liquid or air flow with full-scale accuracy within +/-6%.

Read more...
Indian airport’s fuel station retrofitted with Rotork actuators
Flow Measurement & Control
A reduction of downtime was of critical concern to the customer, which can be assisted by an holistic asset management programme such as Lifetime Management.

Read more...
Flow control for wastewater treatment
Flow Measurement & Control
Going beyond simple open/close functions, the Rotork actuators can move the valves and gates to exact positions to provide complete control of flow in the process.

Read more...
Flow measurement of abrasive slurries in hydrocyclone feedlines
KROHNE Flow Measurement & Control
Dedicated flowmeters for cyclone classification help miners improve throughput while keeping maintenance costs low.

Read more...
Load sensor for force measurement
Instrotech Level Measurement & Control Mass Measurement
The instrument provides a solution for non-intrusive level measurements of materials that are subject to uneven build-up, bridging or sidewall collection.

Read more...
Intelligent electric actuators control flow at chemical plant
Flow Measurement & Control
The actuators have been installed in the cracking units in the plant to control the flow of the oil that is the feedstock at the heart of the production process.

Read more...
Diesel level sensing for rail engines
Instrotech Level Measurement & Control
Diesel fuel levels are measured, recorded and displayed, and kilowatt-hours are measured, using the Senix ToughSonic CHEM 10 ultrasonic sensor.

Read more...
Digital manometer in standard and ATEX-approved models
Instrotech Pressure Measurement & Control
The instrument is available with two practice-based measuring ranges of -1 to 30 bar and 0 to 300 bar in the compensated temperature range from 0°C to 50°C.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved