Mass flow controllers and meters

June 2022 Flow Measurement & Control

The SFC5500/SFM5500 Series sensors from Sensirion are based on the microthermal measurement principle, and make use of Sensirion’s proven CMOSens MEMS technology. Unlike most other devices on the market, these devices do not suffer from drift and do not require in-service recalibration.

Thanks to the high control range enabled by the CMOSens MEMS flow sensor, this sensor series can cover multiple flow ranges of a traditional mass flow controller/meter in a single device. Coupled with multi-gas calibration and exchangeable fittings, the SFC5500 and SFM5500 are the first mass flow controllers/meters on the market available as standard off-the-shelf products suitable for applications in medical, analytical and industrial sectors.

The SFC5500/SFM5500 Series is suited for a broad range of applications where high accuracy, high speed and wide dynamic range are needed.


Tel: +27 11 458 9000
Fax: +27 11 458 9034/5
Email: sales@electrocomp.co.za
www: www.electrocomp.co.za
