Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

From the editor's desk: Come for the sunshine, stay for the loot

June 2022 News


Brett van den Bosch, Editor

Last year’s announcement by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy that it was raising the registration threshold for self-generating electricity providers from 1 MW to 100 MW was widely lauded as a crack in the dam wall that would release a flood of pent-up renewable energy investment.

The signs are positive that this relaxing of regulations is indeed bearing fruit: the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) announced on 7 June that it had approved the issuance of registration certificates to 16 new power generation facilities, all of which were received during April and processed within 19 working days. All 16 use renewable energy (15 are solar-powered and one is wind-powered). For the first quarter of the 2022 calendar year, a total of 54 generation facilities with a total capacity of 29 148 MW were approved, representing a total investment of roughly R452 million.

This investment is not coming solely from within our own borders, however. An adage passed down to us through the ages advises against looking a gift horse in the mouth, but as the ancient Greeks would attest, the wiser approach is to inspect it thoroughly from head to toe, lest it be of the Trojan variety. There are many countries around the world that have fully developed strategies to invest in the renewable energy sector in sub-Saharan Africa, and are already doing so. While we shouldn’t thumb our noses at foreign investment, European countries in particular have a long and bloody history of ‘investing’ in Africa by means of exploitation and colonisation. And now it seems the whole world wants a piece of our renewable energy action.

It only takes a bit of googling to find detailed analyses of the sub-Saharan market, including governmental policy recommendations such as those put forward in the report ‘Scaling China’s Green Energy Investment in sub-Saharan Africa: Challenges and Prospects’. When I see our (mostly) beautiful weather described in said report as a “resource endowment factor” it chills me to the bone.

This foreign investment drive comes through both public and private sector channels, each of which has its own strings attached. Per the aforementioned report, “African governments should also encourage Chinese partners to be more actively involved in various policy learning, sectoral planning and capacity-building effort.”. This could be interpreted as encouraging diplomatic meddling, which South Africa is particularly vulnerable to at the moment due to our many socio-economic challenges, and decades of mismanagement at Eskom, as well as pressure due to the fact that we’re lagging behind the targets put forth in the Paris Agreement on climate change.

As for the public sector, let us not forget the lessons we should have learned from the downfall of our domestic textiles industry. Opening up the market to all and sundry only serves to undermine our economy, and our society due to resulting job losses, in the long term.

It does not and should not sit comfortably to allow foreign powers so much leverage over us – leverage they can and will apply to serve their own interests. Yes, we need immediate solutions to make up for decades of mismanagement at Eskom. No, we don’t have the economic wherewithal to do it ourselves. But if we keep taking the easy way out, the threat looms large that the wealthy countries of the world will stand proudly bathing in our abundant sunlight while we thank them for letting us lounge in the shade they cast.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 543 5800
Email: jane@technews.co.za
www: www.technews.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New chief marketing and communications officer joins Zutari
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME).    The company ...

Read more...
Referro wins large VSD order for iron ore mine retrofit
News
The order is part of an upgrade to the mine’s more crucial systems, with plans for the remainder to be upgraded in the longer term.

Read more...
ABB white paper explores the future of DCS technology
ABB South Africa News PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
The company foresees a modular automation architecture that will evolve to address customer needs, becoming more open, interoperable and flexible.

Read more...
Beckhoff earns seat at the billion-Euro table
Beckhoff Automation News
2021 was the most successful business year in the company’s history, with sales exceeding 1 billion Euros for the first time.

Read more...
Solid Wedge forges ahead on new gold plant project
News
Having been awarded a project for a new gold plant, the company is leveraging its experience to deliver the project on time and within budget.

Read more...
Solid Wedge successfully completes Royal Swazi plant expansion project
News
The company’s track record, and its reputation in previous projects for the same client, were key in the awarding of the R5,5 million project.

Read more...
YES to youth employment
News
Bosch Rexroth South Africa has participated in local government’s 2021 Youth Employment Service (YES) Programme, which took place from 1 March 2021 to 28 February 2022. This experiential learning programme ...

Read more...
Atlas Copco acquires Indian vacuum pump supplier
News
HHV Pumps supplies to the chemical and pharmaceutical, electrical power equipment and general industries.

Read more...
Comtest and Fluke commemorate World Metrology Day
Comtest News
Metrology is all around us and involves everything we do daily –we may be unaware of it, but it affects almost every part of our daily lives.

Read more...
Call for detailed action plan for SA’s mining sector
News
Following the President’s keynote address at the Mining Indaba, Webber Wentzel sees the lack of timelines and action plans as a deterrent to investors.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved