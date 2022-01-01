Editor's Choice
Cost-effective electrical termination solutions for the construction industry

June 2022 Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors

Pratley has a range of cost-effective electrical solutions available to assist contractors in a recovering construction industry. “It is important that one does not compromise on quality in favour of cost, which is especially important when it comes to safety-critical electrical termination equipment such as cable glands and junction boxes,” comments Pratley’s marketing director, Eldon Kruger. “We have a range of cable glands and junction boxes that strike this balance well, ensuring both quality and cost-effectiveness on your next project.”

When it comes to non-metallic cable glands, and unlike ordinary PVC cable glands, Tufflon compression glands from Pratley are made from a tough engineering plastic, which means they are virtually unbreakable and do not suffer from frustrating ‘thread jumping’. They are SABS approved and comply with SANS 60529.

An IP68 seal protects these glands from dust ingress and ensures they are completely waterproof for immersion down to 2 m. The glands can be adapted for use with flat twin and earth cables by simply replacing the standard compression bush with a special adaptor bush. They are available in various sizes in black, grey or white.


The Pratley Econo Box junction box is designed and manufactured specifically with the needs of the contractor in mind. Made of a tough, corrosion-resistant engineering plastic, it is fitted with a raised dome lid that is held down by stainless steel screws to make the Econo Box tamper- and water-proof. This SABS-approved junction box is manufactured complete with an encapsulated internal earth to ensure earth continuity between all gland entries. Featuring four threaded entries, it is IP68 and IP66 rated, and can accommodate an N35 rail, spacers and terminals.

The ZED gland range for armoured and unarmoured cable is a low-cost option of nickel-plated brass cable glands for use with SWA and unarmoured cable. Supplied complete with nickel-plated locknuts, this range is SABS approved to SANS 1213. A range of accessories is available, and the unarmoured range of ZED glands is IP68 rated when fitted with a nipple gasket.

“All of these products form part of the extensive range of cable glands, junction boxes and related accessories for both normal and hazardous locations available from Pratley,” concludes Kruger.

For more information contact Pratley, +27 11 955 2190, sales@pratley.co.za, www.pratleyelectrical.com


Tel: +27 11 955 2190
Fax: +27 11 955 3918
Email: eldonk@pratley.co.za
www: www.pratleyelectrical.com
Pratley


