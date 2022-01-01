On 7 April, Mark Middelhoven from Flexim gave a presentation on the topic ‘Ultrasonic Flow Meters – More than flow rate’. He covered the basics of non-invasive flow measurement, the relationship between the speed of sound and concentration/density at a given temperature, different use-cases of non-invasive flow measurement (for example, corrosion-free mass flow measurement, absence of pressure drop, and automation of loading and unloading) and the prevention of mixing of incompatible fluids. Other topics covered were standard volume and mass flow rates for hydrocarbon gases, and ultrasonic meter diagnostics as a qualitative tool.
On 5 May, students and staff from Vaal University of Technology (VUT) joined for a technology evening presented by LAPP, on cables and cable technology. Its presentation covered everything from cable pricing, different types of cable technology, manufacturing of cables and insulation in cables, to different types of protection for cables, cable standards and cable ratings.
All instrumentation and control-related mechanicians, technicians and/or engineers are welcome to attend the branch’s monthly technology events in 2022, with the next two on the calendar scheduled for 7 July and 4 August.
A vote of appreciation goes out to Proconics Secunda for sponsoring the venue, snacks and beverages for all technical events. Technical presentations at the SAIMC Secunda branch will earn CPD points for ECSA-registered individuals and all enquiries can be directed to the branch general manager, Lezahn Meiring, on +27 84 440 7787.
May weather in Durban? Beautiful! And the weather on 6 May for the Durban branch golf day did not disappoint. It was clear, sunny, warm (dare we say hot?) and just beautiful ...
The SAIMC Cape Town management team would like to thank Robert Wright and RJConnect for the great presentation and hopes to hear from him again in the future.
Most people are aware that South Africa has one of the highest unemployment rates in the world and that new technologies are about to make that even worse unless countries are prepared for it.
So well was his presentation received that after Bafana’s allotted hour ended, the audience was not sated until another 40 minutes had passed.
4 May marks the branch’s return to face-to-face technology meetings, including evening drinks and networking, followed by dinner.
All instrumentation and control-related mechanicians, technicians and engineers are welcome to attend the upcoming monthly technology events on 5 May and 2 June.
This year kicked off with South Africans rebelling against foreigners taking their jobs. Truck drivers were among these, saying that driving a truck is not a critical skill and therefore it should be ...
During the Durban branch’s AGM in February, the following people were appointed (with portfolios) to the management team: • Mark Calvert – general manager.
• John Owen-Ellis – secretary.
• Kevin ...
The branch held its AGM on 27 January, which was hosted by current branch manager, Hein Ries, via a Microsoft Teams virtual meeting. Ries presented the goals and objectives for the Cape Town branch, and ...