SAIMC: Secunda branch

June 2022 SAIMC





On 7 April, Mark Middelhoven from Flexim gave a presentation on the topic ‘Ultrasonic Flow Meters – More than flow rate’. He covered the basics of non-invasive flow measurement, the relationship between the speed of sound and concentration/density at a given temperature, different use-cases of non-invasive flow measurement (for example, corrosion-free mass flow measurement, absence of pressure drop, and automation of loading and unloading) and the prevention of mixing of incompatible fluids. Other topics covered were standard volume and mass flow rates for hydrocarbon gases, and ultrasonic meter diagnostics as a qualitative tool.





On 5 May, students and staff from Vaal University of Technology (VUT) joined for a technology evening presented by LAPP, on cables and cable technology. Its presentation covered everything from cable pricing, different types of cable technology, manufacturing of cables and insulation in cables, to different types of protection for cables, cable standards and cable ratings.

All instrumentation and control-related mechanicians, technicians and/or engineers are welcome to attend the branch’s monthly technology events in 2022, with the next two on the calendar scheduled for 7 July and 4 August.

A vote of appreciation goes out to Proconics Secunda for sponsoring the venue, snacks and beverages for all technical events. Technical presentations at the SAIMC Secunda branch will earn CPD points for ECSA-registered individuals and all enquiries can be directed to the branch general manager, Lezahn Meiring, on +27 84 440 7787.

Credit(s)

SAIMC





