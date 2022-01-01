Solid Wedge forges ahead on new gold plant project

May 2022 News

In August 2021, Solid Wedge was awarded a project for the supply and installation of electrical and instrumentation (E&I) works for a new gold plant.

Lloyd Dzinotyiwei, MD of Solid Wedge, says due to the criticality of the project to the client’s expansion plans, it came with both time and budget constraints. The company’s record in executing projects of this nature therefore stood Solid Wedge in good stead during the tendering process.





“Our relevant experience in previous similar jobs was key to the awarding of this project,” says Dzinotyiwei. “This was complemented by our unparalleled responsiveness to the client’s enquiries during the tendering process, as well as our competitive pricing.”

The scope of the project includes procurement of E&I; equipment and accessories; installation of procured and free issued E&I; equipment and accessories; commissioning of all E&I; works, and final project documentation and handover.

With a five-month timeline, the R8 million project commenced in December 2021 and was completed in May this year.

“The project was delivered on budget and within the five-month timeframe as per contractual agreements. We are proud of the way we have managed to rise above challenges on this project. Our client has commended us for good workmanship,” concludes Dzinotyiwei.

