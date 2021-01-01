Referro wins large VSD order for iron ore mine retrofit
May 2022
News
Referro Systems has been awarded a multi-million Rand order as part of the upgrade of electrical technology at a major iron ore mine in the Northern Cape. The mine has elected to work with Referro Systems for the supply of variable speed drives (VSDs) for various applications across the mine’s operations, which include pump, conveyor and multi-motor load sharing applications of up to 4 motors controlling various plant-critical overland conveyors. The order is part of a 50/50 change-out of ageing technology where the more crucial systems are being upgraded, with plans for the remainder in the longer term.
As industrial automation technology continues to evolve and advance, mines and other industries which make use of, and have come to rely heavily on, these types of technologies are tasked with keeping up with newer technologies and products in search of improved capabilities. “Through upgrade, retrofit or re-engineering, today’s leading industrial enterprises are those who are equipped with the most efficient and reliable, technologically advanced solutions,” explains Adrian van Wyk, managing director of Referro Systems. “As distributors for many of the best electrical, automation and global software and hardware brands, we can ensure that the change-out at the mine is completed with the most suitable products for each application, with quality and value for money at the fore.”
For more information contact Referro Systems, +27 12 349 1297, info@referro.co.za, www.referro.co.za
