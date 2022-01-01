Intuitive solution for process engineering

Within ASSTech’s portfolio of top-class suppliers is the German manufacturer Jumo, which has expanded its extensive automation range with a complete solution for process engineering operations. The application is designed to be particularly user-friendly and can be used across a wide spectrum of industries.
At the heart of the solution is the Jumo variTron automation system. With the aid of various Jumo smartWARE features, an integrated solution can be implemented from the sensor to the cloud. The focus is on three user groups:
• Manufacturers of process engineering plants can use Jumo smartWARE Setup to define individual process steps and plant types.
• Plant operators can use the smartWARE program to intuitively create and edit process engineering programs and recipes using a graphical editor. This browser-based application can be used on a PC, laptop or tablet.
• End-users can then visualise and control the program flow in a browser with the aid of a display, for example on a web panel or a tablet. The user interface can be freely customised, is consistent, and can be operated intuitively.
In addition, other Jumo applications such as smartWARE scada, Jumo Cloud or Jumo smartWARE Evaluation can be used for monitoring, batch recording and individual report generation. The areas of application are diverse and range from the food industry to autoclaves, CIP systems and greenhouses, to industrial furnace construction or environmental technology.
