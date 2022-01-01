Editor's Choice
Intuitive solution for process engineering

May 2022 SCADA/HMI

Within ASSTech’s portfolio of top-class suppliers is the German manufacturer Jumo, which has expanded its extensive automation range with a complete solution for process engineering operations. The application is designed to be particularly user-friendly and can be used across a wide spectrum of industries.

At the heart of the solution is the Jumo variTron automation system. With the aid of various Jumo smartWARE features, an integrated solution can be implemented from the sensor to the cloud. The focus is on three user groups:

• Manufacturers of process engineering plants can use Jumo smartWARE Setup to define individual process steps and plant types.

• Plant operators can use the smartWARE program to intuitively create and edit process engineering programs and recipes using a graphical editor. This browser-based application can be used on a PC, laptop or tablet.

• End-users can then visualise and control the program flow in a browser with the aid of a display, for example on a web panel or a tablet. The user interface can be freely customised, is consistent, and can be operated intuitively.

In addition, other Jumo applications such as smartWARE scada, Jumo Cloud or Jumo smartWARE Evaluation can be used for monitoring, batch recording and individual report generation. The areas of application are diverse and range from the food industry to autoclaves, CIP systems and greenhouses, to industrial furnace construction or environmental technology.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 708 9200
Fax: +27 11 708 9219
Email: info@asstech.co.za
www: www.asstech.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation


Further reading:

Ultrasonic distance sensor
ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers
Wenglor’s new ultrasonic distance sensors combine low installation depth and easy integration of the sensor with tried and tested ultrasonic technology, setting new standards in terms of range and integration options.

Read more...
Wireless addition to the Jumo automation system
ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation Industrial Wireless
Up to 32 wireless Jumo Wtrans sensors can be connected via a wireless gateway for various purposes, including measuring temperature or pressure.

Read more...
Ultra-robust HMIs with IP67 protection rating
Turck Banner SCADA/HMI
Turck Banner’s TXF700 series enables cabinet-free operating and installation concepts at operating temperatures between -20°C and +55°C.

Read more...
Pressure measuring cells
ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation Pressure Measurement & Control
The Jumo Ceros measuring cells can be used in such devices as pressure transmitters, level probes, data loggers or digital manometers.

Read more...
Miniature inductive sensors with long switching distances
ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers
No larger than a pinhead, the robust sensors come in a V2A stainless steel housing and demonstrate their strengths where space is most limited.

Read more...
One-size-fits-all HMI platform
Pepperl+Fuchs SCADA/HMI
In the process industry, the requirements for product quality are extremely high. HMI devices, which are used for operating and monitoring the processes, also must meet the highest demands. Pepperl+Fuchs ...

Read more...
Inductive sensors for high temperatures such as baking trays
ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers
For dynamic applications in hot areas, system builders can now choose from flexible cables and simple push/pull connectors.

Read more...
HMIs for food industry and outdoor areas
Turck Banner SCADA/HMI
Turck Banner has expanded its TX700 HMI/PLC device series with new variants for food and beverage applications, as well as high-brightness displays for sunlight readability.

Read more...
Control software library for sugar producers
SCADA/HMI
ABB has launched its latest release of ABB Ability Sugar Library, enhanced with new functionalities to serve as a control engineering inventory for sugar manufacturers. It helps to reduce engineering ...

Read more...
High-performance photoelectric sensors
ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation Sensors & Transducers
Wenglor’s Type 2K photoelectric sensors within the PNG/smart product range have robust stainless steel 316L housings with IP69K protection.

Read more...










