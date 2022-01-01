Inline process viscometer for polymer and oil monitoring

Rheonics’ SRV inline process viscometer offers highly repeatable measurements in both Newtonian and non-Newtonian, single- and multi-phase fluids. This hermetically sealed unit is assembled entirely from 316L stainless steel and includes built-in fluid temperature measurement.

The SRV measures viscosity by means of a torsional resonator, one end of which is immersed in the fluid under test. The more viscous the fluid, the higher the mechanical damping of the resonator. From the measured damping, the product of viscosity and density is calculated by Rheonics’ proprietary algorithms.

The resonator is both excited and sensed by an electromagnetic transducer mounted in the sensor’s body. Rheonics’ patented symmetric resonator design permits the transducer to be isolated from the fluid in a hermetically sealed capsule, while maintaining the resonator’s mechanical isolation from its mounting. The electronics unit, which is based on Rheonics’ patented gated phase-locked loop technology, offers stable and repeatable, high-accuracy readings over the full range of specified temperature and fluid properties.

The SRV has found a wide range of applications. In the polymer sector it is used to monitor the viscosity change through the complete polymerisation process, offering real-time monitoring and end-point detection. Operators avoid blockage of process equipment through instantaneous early detection of viscosity build-up. The SRV is also used to check incoming raw material quality to ensure proper operation of the process.

Other applications of the viscometer include testing and monitoring of pump performance for measurement and efficiency optimisation; pipeline leak monitoring; HFO/MDO viscosity monitoring in marine fuel conditioning units; heavy oil viscosity control for transport through heating and slurry formation; and lubricant viscosity monitoring and control.

