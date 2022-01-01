Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Flow Measurement & Control



Print this page printer friendly version

Inline process viscometer for polymer and oil monitoring

May 2022 Flow Measurement & Control

Rheonics’ SRV inline process viscometer offers highly repeatable measurements in both Newtonian and non-Newtonian, single- and multi-phase fluids. This hermetically sealed unit is assembled entirely from 316L stainless steel and includes built-in fluid temperature measurement.

The SRV measures viscosity by means of a torsional resonator, one end of which is immersed in the fluid under test. The more viscous the fluid, the higher the mechanical damping of the resonator. From the measured damping, the product of viscosity and density is calculated by Rheonics’ proprietary algorithms.

The resonator is both excited and sensed by an electromagnetic transducer mounted in the sensor’s body. Rheonics’ patented symmetric resonator design permits the transducer to be isolated from the fluid in a hermetically sealed capsule, while maintaining the resonator’s mechanical isolation from its mounting. The electronics unit, which is based on Rheonics’ patented gated phase-locked loop technology, offers stable and repeatable, high-accuracy readings over the full range of specified temperature and fluid properties.

The SRV has found a wide range of applications. In the polymer sector it is used to monitor the viscosity change through the complete polymerisation process, offering real-time monitoring and end-point detection. Operators avoid blockage of process equipment through instantaneous early detection of viscosity build-up. The SRV is also used to check incoming raw material quality to ensure proper operation of the process.

Other applications of the viscometer include testing and monitoring of pump performance for measurement and efficiency optimisation; pipeline leak monitoring; HFO/MDO viscosity monitoring in marine fuel conditioning units; heavy oil viscosity control for transport through heating and slurry formation; and lubricant viscosity monitoring and control.


Credit(s)

Email: sales@seco-pi.com
www: www.seco-pi.com
Articles: More information and articles about SECO Process Instrumentation


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Wall-mount ultrasonic flow meters
Royce Water Systems Flow Measurement & Control
High measurement accuracy and minimal interference due to its advanced error correction technology are among the flow meter’s benefits.

Read more...
Flow meters and switches for very slow flows
Instrotech Flow Measurement & Control
Kobold’s KSV meters are shock resistant, small, lightweight and simple to install for measuring liquid or air flow with full-scale accuracy within +/-6%.

Read more...
Indian airport’s fuel station retrofitted with Rotork actuators
Flow Measurement & Control
A reduction of downtime was of critical concern to the customer, which can be assisted by an holistic asset management programme such as Lifetime Management.

Read more...
Flow control for wastewater treatment
Flow Measurement & Control
Going beyond simple open/close functions, the Rotork actuators can move the valves and gates to exact positions to provide complete control of flow in the process.

Read more...
Flow measurement of abrasive slurries in hydrocyclone feedlines
KROHNE Flow Measurement & Control
Dedicated flowmeters for cyclone classification help miners improve throughput while keeping maintenance costs low.

Read more...
Intelligent electric actuators control flow at chemical plant
Flow Measurement & Control
The actuators have been installed in the cracking units in the plant to control the flow of the oil that is the feedstock at the heart of the production process.

Read more...
Air gap sensor outputs absolute value
ifm - South Africa Flow Measurement & Control
The air gap sensor can be taught to detect the target state both via its external operating buttons and an external input, or with just one click via IO-Link.

Read more...
Improving efficiency and reliability of CIP and SIP systems
Emerson Automation Solutions Flow Measurement & Control
By using clean-in-place and steam-in-place systems, food and beverage manufacturers can improve product quality, minimise recalls and protect personnel.

Read more...
Monitoring the safe ventilation of mines
EOH Process Automation Solutions Flow Measurement & Control
By accurately monitoring air quality and airflow volumes, mining companies will improve working conditions, maintain full staff complements and enhance their energy management.

Read more...
Modbus sensor guards against costly water damage
RF Design Sensors & Transducers Flow Measurement & Control
Bus Probe #05 (BP#05) is the newest member of Tibbo's RS-485 Modbus sensor family. BP#05 implements a cost-effective, low-power flood/leak detector that is ideally suited for building management systems ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved