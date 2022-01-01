Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Temperature Measurement



Print this page printer friendly version

Imaging system for slowly rotating kiln shells

May 2022 Temperature Measurement

To avoid any harm to the environment from chemical waste, it is incinerated in a rotary kiln at very high temperatures. To increase combustion efficiency, the kiln rotates at very slow speeds, typically 4 to 6 revolutions/hour. Over time, the refractory brick protecting the kiln wall will degrade and need to be replaced. There is also the possibility that a single brick could fall, leading to a hotspot on the kiln shell and causing catastrophic failure. Taking action too soon will negatively impact productivity, while waiting too long may put a high-cost capital asset at risk.

The Raytek CS400 system is able to synchronise thermal imaging at speeds as low as 2 revolutions per hour. In addition, these kilns are quite short, typically 10 to 15 m, so the CS400 is specifically designed to detect each potential refractory loss across the shell lengths by providing a gapless sampling of pixels.

The benefit is that the operational life of the refractory is extended. With no monitoring system, the refractory would typically be changed after a set period of, say, 12 months, with a changeover cost of up to R5 million. By using the CS400 system in such a scenario, each month that the changeover can be deferred saves approximately R400 000.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 1551
Fax: 086 622 6050
Email: admin@randci.co.za
www: www.randci.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about R&C Instrumentation


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Compact infrared camera for the metal industry
Instrotech Temperature Measurement
The camera’s wide temperature measurement range of 450-1800°C satisfies practically all demands in the fields of metal production and processing.

Read more...
Vibration pen for hazardous areas
R&C Instrumentation IS & Ex
Vibration and temperature are the most common parameters measured on process plants to predict equipment failure or process problems. As part of the extensive range of vibration measurement products and IS rated instruments from R&C Instrumentation, the TV712 series from Time now comes in IS versions for EX Hazardous areas such as coal mines and chemical plants.

Read more...
Tubeskin thermocouple assembly
WIKA Instruments Temperature Measurement
The proprietary thermal shield design of the Tefracto-Pad is a patent-pending WIKA innovation in several countries.

Read more...
Pyrometer for hazardous areas
R&C Instrumentation Temperature Measurement
The intrinsically safe version of Fluke’s versatile Thermalert 4.0 is fully Ex certified for use in Zones 1 and 2 (gas) and Zones 21 and 22 (dust).

Read more...
High-temperature infrared thermometer
Comtest Temperature Measurement
The instrument ships with a USB 2.0 computer interface cable, FlukeView Forms documenting software and the standard Fluke 2-year warranty.

Read more...
Infrared camera for glass manufacturing
Instrotech Temperature Measurement
The Optris PI 450 G7 allows for the capturing of real-time thermal images of everything from glass beads right up to large panes.

Read more...
The evolution of infrared line scanning technology
R&C Instrumentation Temperature Measurement
Instrumentation manufacturers are responding to industry demands by designing IR scanners that not only provide better online performance, but also greater simplicity and ease of use.

Read more...
Professional quick-response thermometer
GHM Messtechnik SA Temperature Measurement
The newly designed G 1200 thermocouple quick-response thermometer from Greisinger offers excellent performance at a low price while delivering high-quality temperature measurements via a wide range of ...

Read more...
Ultra-cool field metrology well
Comtest Temperature Measurement
The 9190A is ideal for pharmaceutical, biomedical and food processing applications that demand strict quality control and regulatory process compliance.

Read more...
Non-contact temperature measurement in the cement industry
R&C Instrumentation Temperature Measurement
Industrial IR sensors and systems for non-contact temperature measurement are vital to the cement industry and can be employed throughout the plant for process monitoring and predictive maintenance.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved