Imaging system for slowly rotating kiln shells

To avoid any harm to the environment from chemical waste, it is incinerated in a rotary kiln at very high temperatures. To increase combustion efficiency, the kiln rotates at very slow speeds, typically 4 to 6 revolutions/hour. Over time, the refractory brick protecting the kiln wall will degrade and need to be replaced. There is also the possibility that a single brick could fall, leading to a hotspot on the kiln shell and causing catastrophic failure. Taking action too soon will negatively impact productivity, while waiting too long may put a high-cost capital asset at risk.
The Raytek CS400 system is able to synchronise thermal imaging at speeds as low as 2 revolutions per hour. In addition, these kilns are quite short, typically 10 to 15 m, so the CS400 is specifically designed to detect each potential refractory loss across the shell lengths by providing a gapless sampling of pixels.
The benefit is that the operational life of the refractory is extended. With no monitoring system, the refractory would typically be changed after a set period of, say, 12 months, with a changeover cost of up to R5 million. By using the CS400 system in such a scenario, each month that the changeover can be deferred saves approximately R400 000.
