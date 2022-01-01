Compact infrared camera for the metal industry

The Optris PI 1M IR camera is especially suited to measuring the temperature of metals, as these exhibit a distinctly higher emissivity at the short measurement wavelength of 1 μm than measurements in the previously conventional wavelength range of 8-14 μm.

The advantage of temperature measurements with the new infrared camera lies in the large amount of information in an IR picture/video, and the short reaction time of 1 ms for outputting temperature information of freely variable, individual pixels.

The use of these image sensors allows a large dynamic range for temperature measurement, so that the previously necessary use of relatively many and narrowly defined sub-ranges is no longer required. Intelligent measuring with a pyrometer is possible thanks to the two-dimensional temperature recording of the Optris PI 1M.





With the wide temperature measurement range of 450-1800°C that the camera offers, it satisfies practically all demands in the fields of metal production and processing.

Pertinent features of the Optris PI 1M IR camera include a highly flexible CMOS detector with an optical resolution of up to 764 x 480 pixels; frame rates of up to 1 kHz for fast processes; and real-time output of middle pixel at a setup time of 1 ms. It comes bundled with licence-free analysis software and a full SDK (software development kit).

