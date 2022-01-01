Pressure transmitters for mobile machines

ifm elektronik’s PT/PU-type sensors are suited for mobile applications, especially hydraulic and pneumatic applications with high operating pressure. They offer high vibration and shock resistance, a high degree of protection, and very good EMC characteristics. They also have E1 type approval.

The thin-film measuring cell of the sensor is directly welded to the process connection and features high measuring accuracy and a short response time. The measurement technology used also enables compact housing dimensions with a width across flats of only 19 mm. This facilitates installation even where space is at a premium.

The measuring accuracy of the sensor is within ±0,8% and repeatability is within ±0,05%. Connection to the device is made easy with an M12 or Deutsch connector.

For more information contact ifm - South Africa, +27 12 450 0400 , info.za@ifm.com, www.ifm.com






