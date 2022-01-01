Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

The demand for higher efficiency motors

May 2022 Motion Control & Drives

With electricity prices increasing rapidly, the justification for adopting more efficient motors is that much greater. To achieve this improved efficiency, such motors are designed to run cooler, which prolongs the insulation lifespan for added reliability. Although most First World and many local end-users specify higher efficiency motors, the South African market still largely opts for cheaper IE1 motors, which are cheaper to buy but more expensive to run.

“The bulk of South African low-voltage (LV) motor purchases are driven by price,” notes Bearings International (BI) business unit leader, Stephen Bekker. On average, the initial capital outlay constitutes less than 5% of the cost of a motor over its lifespan. A small percentage is maintenance, while most of the running cost is the electricity consumption. The payback is generally under two years, with the average motor lifespan of ten to 15 years or more translating into an eightfold saving on the initial capital outlay.

BI is an ABB Channel Partner for LV motors. BI stocks the ABB IE1 and IE3 motor ranges, with IE4 and IE5 motors available ex-factory. The complete offering ranges from 0,55 to 355 kW and higher if requested. However, BI concentrates on the 15 to 250 kW four-pole motor range, believed to make up 75% of total IE3 motor sales. Locally, mining has always proven a lucrative sector for BI. Other growth sectors include sugar, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and water and wastewater.

For more information contact Bearings International, +27 11 899 0000, info@bearings.co.za, www.bearings.co.za




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Electromagnetic brakes for DC motors
Motion Control & Drives
Mini motor applications utilise DC motor technology because of compactness, low weight, and reliability. Stopping, slowing or holding the position and load of these motors is crucial for many applications, ...

Read more...
New motors for servo drive system
Siemens South Africa Motion Control & Drives
The servo motor thus meets all hygienic conditions and can be used for mixing and stirring, dosing and filling, as well as conveying, packaging and storing a wide variety of end products.       The ...

Read more...
Compact drive technology mobilises high-tech CT scanner
Beckhoff Automation Editor's Choice Motion Control & Drives
PC- and EtherCAT-based technology from Beckhoff delivers the desired viewing angles and mm-precise alignment of the X-ray source to the patient.

Read more...
Drive-based predictive maintenance solutions
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG’s NORD predictive maintenance solutions offer fast, efficient and comprehensive evaluation of analogue and digital data, to enhance the operational efficiency and safety of machines. The intelligent ...

Read more...
Next-generation motor starters with digital innovation
Schneider Electric South Africa Motion Control & Drives
Schneider Electric has announced the release of the new generation of TeSys Giga series motor starters. The iconic TeSys Giga series has been re-imagined with the latest smart digital innovations to deliver ...

Read more...
Compact planar scanner with air bearing
Horne Technologies Motion Control & Drives
PIglide positioning systems are ideally suited for high-precision applications such as inspection systems, laser marking, microscopy or scanning.

Read more...
Match & Tag for high accuracy in paired chain
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
Modern machinery often requires chains of precisely the same length to be used in pairs or other multiples. For these applications, BMG specialists recommend Tsubaki Match & Tag chains, which guarantee ...

Read more...
SEW-EURODRIVE delivers for WWTP upgrade
SEW-Eurodrive Motion Control & Drives
A wastewater treatment plant in the Western Cape is undergoing a R1,7 billion upgrade. Sales manager Willem Strydom highlights SEW-EURODRIVE’s contribution to the project.

Read more...
WEG motors power wastewater plant
Zest WEG Motion Control & Drives
The project to expand a wastewater treatment plant, undertaken by water purification specialist PCI Africa, included the installation of 65 WEG motors.

Read more...
SEW to assemble X.e industrial gear units in Johannesburg
SEW-Eurodrive News Motion Control & Drives
“The Johannesburg assembly lines for geared motors are designed for 7000 units per month, and we are planning to build up to 100 IG units per month, doubling our current capacity.”

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved