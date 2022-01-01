Wire-actuated encoder for crane arms and lifting platforms

Millimetres can make all the difference when it comes to the stability of cranes and lifting platforms. When safety is jeopardised, cranes can tilt or even topple over. If loads are lifted unevenly, this can result in strain and damage. What is needed in these cases are easily integrated measurement solutions with a good price-performance ratio and first-class product quality? Siko has solved this task by developing the SG 30 wire-actuated encoder, with a very compact yet robust design and wide range of applications.

Instrotech is offering these encoders for a wide spectrum of applications, with measurement lengths ranging from 600 millimetres to 40 metres. The functional principle of the wire-actuated encoders is fairly simple: A measurement wire is wound onto a drum. When the wire is pulled out, it causes the drum to rotate. A sensor connected to the drum axle records this rotation and generates a measurement signal proportional to the wire movement of the drum, which indicates the position.

When extending crane arms, exact position detection of the supports is essential to prevent the crane or truck from tilting or toppling over. This is done by measuring the current values of the extended supports and comparing them directly with the length of the extended crane arm. This means that complete extension of the crane arm is only possible if the supports are also extended to the maximum width.

Special case: lifting platforms

Wire-actuated encoders are not only used for cranes operating at great heights. Optimum precision is also needed when extra-long loads have to be lifted. Wire-actuated encoders ensure even lifting for trains above or below ground, and trams using a lifting platform. Failure to observe this can cause strain, which can result in damage to the entire construction.

Space-saving and resistant to cold

A redundant system is often necessary for safety reasons and in space-constrained situations. Despite its space-saving size and light weight of approximately 500 grams, no compromises have been made with regard to the SG&nbs;30’s stability. The outer housing is made of sturdy zinc die-casting and the spring housing of fibreglass-reinforced plastic.

Another feature of the SG 30 is its wide range of working temperatures, which enables it to be used from -40°C to 80°C. Four lockable aeration holes are integrated to avoid condensation, and the wire outlet has a special protective seal. The wire pullout is flexible so that 100% alignment with the extension direction of the outlet is not necessary.

The SG 30 has a measurement range of up to 3000 millimetres. A high degree of measurement accuracy over the whole measurement range is ensured by winding the wire on the drum in just a single layer. The SG 30 is ready for connecting CAN/CAN-Bus, MWI and MWU encoder types. One particular advantage offered by the standardised connection method is the plug-and-play system which guarantees swift, easy installation and immediate use.

