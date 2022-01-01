Q&T’s wall-mount ultrasonic flow meters are a non-invasive way to measure the flow rate of liquids in a closed pipeline. Compared with traditional flow meters, there is no need to cut the flow while installing, making installation quick and convenient.
The unit consists of a host and external clamp sensors which simply need to be clamped onto the surface of the pipeline to start measuring the flow of various liquids. High measurement accuracy and minimal interference due to its advanced error correction technology are among the flow meter’s benefits.
Flow meters and switches for very slow flows
Kobold’s KSV meters are shock resistant, small, lightweight and simple to install for measuring liquid or air flow with full-scale accuracy within +/-6%.
Drinking water monitoring station
The system is designed for online monitoring of water quality parameters such as turbidity, total organic carbons and dissolved organic carbons.
Air gap sensor outputs absolute value
The air gap sensor can be taught to detect the target state both via its external operating buttons and an external input, or with just one click via IO-Link.
Monitoring the safe ventilation of mines
By accurately monitoring air quality and airflow volumes, mining companies will improve working conditions, maintain full staff complements and enhance their energy management.
Modbus sensor guards against costly water damage
Bus Probe #05 (BP#05) is the newest member of Tibbo's RS-485 Modbus sensor family. BP#05 implements a cost-effective, low-power flood/leak detector that is ideally suited for building management systems ...