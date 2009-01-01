Atlas Copco acquires Indian vacuum pump supplier
May 2022
News
Atlas Copco has completed the acquisition of HHV Pumps, an Indian company that designs and manufactures vacuum pumps and systems for applications used in a wide range of industries. Founded in 2009 and based in Bengaluru, HHV Pumps has 151 employees and had revenues of approximately $6 million in the 2020 fiscal year.
HHV is a provider of vacuum pumps used for chemical and pharmaceutical industries, electrical power equipment, general industry, and rotary vane pumps used for manufacturing refrigeration and air-conditioning. The purchase price is reported as not being material relative to Atlas Copco’s market capitalisation and was not disclosed.
The acquired business becomes part of the Industrial Vacuum division within the Vacuum Technique business area.
