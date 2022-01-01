Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Industrial Wireless



Print this page printer friendly version

New addition to the Times-7 A5020 antenna range

May 2022 Industrial Wireless

The Times-7 A5020 range of UHF RFID antennas was recently expanded with the addition of a mid-range and a linear extreme antenna. This means that customers looking for a rugged antenna can now choose between a near-field, circularly polarised, mid-range or linear extreme antenna.

Stef du Plessis, managing director of local distributor Osiris Technical Systems, explains: “These antennas may be used in customer-facing indoor and outdoor applications because they are designed to be slim and unobtrusive, while also being robust with high ingress protection for dirty and wet environments. They are slim, making them easy to transport and easy to mount using standard VESA mounts.”

Each of the antennas has been designed with specific applications in mind.

Near-field antenna

With a range of only 10 cm, the A5020 NF antenna is best used for reading signals that come into direct contact with the antenna. Examples include recording the use of a high-value tool or precision instrument, or scanning proprietary UHF badges.

Mid-range antenna

The lower-gain RF radiation of the A5020 MR antenna can be confined to a smaller zone while operating at low power. The antenna has a 1,5 m range and is best suited for kiosks, self-checkout or POS applications where a confined read zone is a key requirement.

Circular polarised antenna

The A5020 CP is a rugged antenna which is well suited for asset tracking and encoding RFID tags. This antenna’s typical read range distance of 4 m allows manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers to track their inventory throughout the supply chain. The A5020 is IP68 rated and is, therefore, suitable for permanent outdoor installations.

Linear extreme antenna

The A5020 LX is designed for extreme environments and can operate at temperatures as low as -90°C. The slim design of this antenna allows it to take up minimal space in refrigeration units, and its casing can handle general cleaning agents or high-pressure water cleaning. It is therefore well suited for operating in areas which include hospitals, laboratories, research industries and food processing.

For more information contact Osiris Technical Systems, +27 12 346 0249, info@osiris.co.za, www.osiris.co.za


Credit(s)

Email: info@osiris.co.za
www: www.osiris.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Osiris Technical Systems


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Wireless addition to the Jumo automation system
ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation Industrial Wireless
Up to 32 wireless Jumo Wtrans sensors can be connected via a wireless gateway for various purposes, including measuring temperature or pressure.

Read more...
Gateway carries IO-Link sensor data to the cloud
ifm - South Africa Industrial Wireless
ifm electronic’s io-key can bring data from more than 10 000 industrial sensors from more than 200 manufacturers into the cloud.

Read more...
How to use edge computing in industrial IoT
Industrial Wireless
Edge computing is a cloud environment located closer to automation-enabled devices at the edge of the network rather than at the data centre. End-points are connected to the operational network and control ...

Read more...
I/O sensor turns wired sensors wireless
TRX Electronics Industrial Wireless
The Sentrius BT610 I/O sensor from Laird Connectivity is a new Bluetooth 5 sensor platform that turns wired sensors into IP67-rated, battery-operated wireless nodes that provide robust and secure messaging ...

Read more...
5G routers for mission-critical operations
Industrial Wireless
The integration of 5G in Hitachi Energy’s TRO600 routers enables a fast, secure and reliable hybrid wireless network for enhanced operational efficiency.

Read more...
Portable wireless gateway for Ex areas
Comtest Industrial Wireless
Comtest – local representative of Industrial Scientific, a global leader in gas detection – has introduced the RGX Gateway, which enables designated safety contacts to receive real-time alerts for gas ...

Read more...
Simplify collaboration between machines and operators
RJ Connect Industrial Wireless
Moxa’s wireless networking solutions are the perfect fit for manufacturing environments.

Read more...
DEK wireless kit
Turck Banner Industrial Wireless
The standalone DEK wireless kit from Turck Banner includes everything needed for a remote preventive maintenance monitoring solution.

Read more...
Unwired unleashes new possibilities
RJ Connect Industrial Wireless
In situations where it is hard to wire or reconfigure industrial operations, wireless LANs (WLANs) provide an ideal alternative.

Read more...
Tag-specific requirements in RFID systems for track and trace
Turck Banner Editor's Choice Industrial Wireless
The BL ident complete RFID system from Turck Banner offers solutions in the HF or UHF range with interfaces for use in a plant or switch cabinet.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved