New addition to the Times-7 A5020 antenna range

The Times-7 A5020 range of UHF RFID antennas was recently expanded with the addition of a mid-range and a linear extreme antenna. This means that customers looking for a rugged antenna can now choose between a near-field, circularly polarised, mid-range or linear extreme antenna.
Stef du Plessis, managing director of local distributor Osiris Technical Systems, explains: “These antennas may be used in customer-facing indoor and outdoor applications because they are designed to be slim and unobtrusive, while also being robust with high ingress protection for dirty and wet environments. They are slim, making them easy to transport and easy to mount using standard VESA mounts.”
Each of the antennas has been designed with specific applications in mind.
Near-field antenna
With a range of only 10 cm, the A5020 NF antenna is best used for reading signals that come into direct contact with the antenna. Examples include recording the use of a high-value tool or precision instrument, or scanning proprietary UHF badges.
Mid-range antenna
The lower-gain RF radiation of the A5020 MR antenna can be confined to a smaller zone while operating at low power. The antenna has a 1,5 m range and is best suited for kiosks, self-checkout or POS applications where a confined read zone is a key requirement.
Circular polarised antenna
The A5020 CP is a rugged antenna which is well suited for asset tracking and encoding RFID tags. This antenna’s typical read range distance of 4 m allows manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers to track their inventory throughout the supply chain. The A5020 is IP68 rated and is, therefore, suitable for permanent outdoor installations.
Linear extreme antenna
The A5020 LX is designed for extreme environments and can operate at temperatures as low as -90°C. The slim design of this antenna allows it to take up minimal space in refrigeration units, and its casing can handle general cleaning agents or high-pressure water cleaning. It is therefore well suited for operating in areas which include hospitals, laboratories, research industries and food processing.
Wireless addition to the Jumo automation system ASSTech Process Electronics + Instrumentation
Industrial Wireless
Up to 32 wireless Jumo Wtrans sensors can be connected via a wireless gateway for various purposes, including measuring temperature or pressure.
Read more...How to use edge computing in industrial IoT
Industrial Wireless
Edge computing is a cloud environment located closer to automation-enabled devices at the edge of the network rather than at the data centre. End-points are connected to the operational network and control ...
Read more...I/O sensor turns wired sensors wireless TRX Electronics
Industrial Wireless
The Sentrius BT610 I/O sensor from Laird Connectivity is a new Bluetooth 5 sensor platform that turns wired sensors into IP67-rated, battery-operated wireless nodes that provide robust and secure messaging ...
Read more...Portable wireless gateway for Ex areas Comtest
Industrial Wireless
Comtest – local representative of Industrial Scientific, a global leader in gas detection – has introduced the RGX Gateway, which enables designated safety contacts to receive real-time alerts for gas ...