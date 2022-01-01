Editor's Choice
Sensors & Transducers



Ex-rated strain gauge transducer

May 2022 Sensors & Transducers

Turck Banner has expanded its interface portfolio with a fast strain gauge transducer for force measurement applications in hazardous areas. The IMX12-SG has a repeater function and can be used for signal conversion when the resistance changes on strain gauge bridges. It has a response time of less than 10 ms − a unique selling point on the market − combined with a flexible output circuit configurable with DIP switches and galvanic isolation in a slimline 12,5 mm housing. With its slimline design, the IMX12-SG is ideal for applications with limited space available. It provides galvanic isolation between the hazardous and safe areas. This eliminates interference or equalisation currents that can result from stray voltages – a key safety advantage over Zener barrier solutions, which rely on a very well-maintained grounding concept. As with all devices of the IMX12 series, operation in the Zone 2 hazardous area is permitted in a protective housing. A wide supply voltage range of 10-30 V DC also enables use in applications with battery operation, such as temporary mobile facilities. The operating temperature range of up to 70°C allows use in the direct proximity of machines and motors.

For more information contact Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2468, brandon.topham@turckbanner.co.za, www.turckbanner.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 453 2468
Fax: +27 11 453 2406
Email: sales@turckbanner.co.za
www: www.turckbanner.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Turck Banner


