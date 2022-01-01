Ex-rated strain gauge transducer

Turck Banner has expanded its interface portfolio with a fast strain gauge transducer for force measurement applications in hazardous areas. The IMX12-SG has a repeater function and can be used for signal conversion when the resistance changes on strain gauge bridges. It has a response time of less than 10 ms − a unique selling point on the market − combined with a flexible output circuit configurable with DIP switches and galvanic isolation in a slimline 12,5 mm housing. With its slimline design, the IMX12-SG is ideal for applications with limited space available. It provides galvanic isolation between the hazardous and safe areas. This eliminates interference or equalisation currents that can result from stray voltages – a key safety advantage over Zener barrier solutions, which rely on a very well-maintained grounding concept. As with all devices of the IMX12 series, operation in the Zone 2 hazardous area is permitted in a protective housing. A wide supply voltage range of 10-30 V DC also enables use in applications with battery operation, such as temporary mobile facilities. The operating temperature range of up to 70°C allows use in the direct proximity of machines and motors.

Wenglor’s new ultrasonic distance sensors combine low installation depth and easy integration of the sensor with tried and tested ultrasonic technology, setting new standards in terms of range and integration options.To meet the requirements of Swiss company Bühler with regard to its MHSA grain huller, Turck certified its contactless Li linear position sensor for use in the Ex area. Thanks to its contactless operating principle, the robust sensors are both maintenance-free and wear-free. They offer an impressive performance due to their optimum reproducibility, resolution and linearity over a large temperature range.To run chemical reactions in an optimal range and to control product quality, online concentration measurement is required. This ensures a fast intervention in case of concentration variation duringSome of the toughest challenges for sensors are found in the pulp and paper industry. Here, high temperatures and a contaminated environment make it difficult for optical sensors to operate accuratelyCamera-based code readers have already proven their worth in reading detailed data for automated processes, with the adaptability to suit many tasks.Firmware update adds functions to excom Ethernet gateways, such as webserver, HCiR and parallel access to HART devices.The LASE Group, producer of machines and assembly cells for the automotive industry, places trust in its close collaboration with Turck Multiprox.Thanks to its integrated daylight filter, ifm’s new Dualis is highly resistant to extraneous light and boasts powerful algorithms to meet demanding requirements.Turck Banner's compact PSU67 power supply units ensure energy-efficient, decentralised power supply in modular systems.The camera integrates easily into existing systems using system integration software, and features easily configurable input and output functionality.