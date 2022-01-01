Vibration pen for hazardous areas

May 2022 IS & Ex

Vibration and temperature are the most common parameters measured on process plants to predict equipment failure or process problems. To reduce downtime and increase machine productivity is no longer a nice-to-have but essential in today’s industrial environment.

The cost of equipment failure is tremendous; so is the lost production due to shutdown, particularly unscheduled shutdown. On top of that, equipment not running efficiently costs money in extra services like electricity and consumables.

As part of the extensive range of vibration measurement products and IS-rated instruments from R&C; Instrumentation, the TV712 series from Time now comes in IS versions for EX hazardous areas such as coal mines and chemical plants. The TV7120 measures velocity and the TV7126 is switchable between velocity, acceleration and displacement.

