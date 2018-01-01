Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

From the editor's desk: What does blockchain mean for you?

May 2022 News


Brett van den Bosch, Editor

Back in February 2018, Gavin Halse (one of our contributing editors) prognosticated what the future had in store for blockchain technology. His article, which you can find at www.instrumentation.co.za/9104a, forms a solid foundation for understanding blockchain in the manufacturing context and is a recommended read for those who are thinking about what impact it could have on their own business. Seeing as 4 years is a long time when it comes to digital technologies these days – especially given the rapid advancement in many areas to cope with things like WFH (work from home) in the Covid-19 era – now seems like a good time to revisit the topic.

Most people’s first encounter with the term ‘blockchain’ was in relation to the Bitcoin cryptocurrency – the concept was, after all, born out of mistrust of traditional financial institutions – and for the man in the street, Bitcoin and blockchain became inextricably linked.

With a general inclination toward all things ‘tech’ and out of innate curiosity, most engineers will have educated themselves beyond the layman, but only a small proportion of them will have kept abreast of developments and thought long and hard about how blockchain applies to them. Indeed, lack of awareness among industrial manufacturers is cited by Vantage Market Research as the major challenge that will hamper the growth of the blockchain in manufacturing market over the coming years.

Other challenges include a lack of interoperability standards, the fact that supply chains have physical goods traversing through them, and the antithetical nature of blockchain’s distributed ledgering system versus manufacturing organisations’ imperative for absolute control. As with so many things when it comes to security, humans are really the weakest link in the blockchain, though. If an employee needs to authenticate any transaction or change of custody and enter it into a system, there exists the potential for fraud or plain old mistakes and forgetfulness.

So, where does the market stand right now and what are the main drivers for its growth? According to Vantage Market Research, the global blockchain in the manufacturing market stood at a revenue of $543,90 million in the year 2021, and is estimated to exhibit a compound annual growth rate of 71,90% on its way to $14,03 billion in 2028.

Other key drivers for this growth are blockchain and IoT technologies’ potential with regard to controlling authorised analysis of real-time data, enhanced visibility, preventive maintenance, energy efficiency and the convergence of the IT and OT worlds. Ultimately, the market will likely develop into a Blockchain-as-a-Solution (BaaS) model, but for now the manufacturing sector will continue to treat it with a healthy and rightful dose of scepticism.

If you’ve implemented blockchain in your operations (or at least weighed up the possibility) or you know of any successful/unsuccessful implementations, please get in touch, I’d love to know about it.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 543 5800
Email: jane@technews.co.za
www: www.technews.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control)


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New chief marketing and communications officer joins Zutari
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME).    The company ...

Read more...
Call for detailed action plan for SA’s mining sector
News
Following the President’s keynote address at the Mining Indaba, Webber Wentzel sees the lack of timelines and action plans as a deterrent to investors.

Read more...
Google announces Africa developer scholarship
News
Google has announced an additional 30 000 Android and Google Cloud training scholarships for aspiring and professional developers

Read more...
Record growth for EV market despite mounting challenges
News
The battery remains the largest cost component of the vehicle, and climbing costs of lithium and nickel are a factor behind the increases.

Read more...
AATF 2023 to collocate with Future Manufacturing Africa
News
In attendance across the two events will be over 5000 visitors, several feature areas and over 200 exhibitors over three days.

Read more...
Abrasive Flow Solutions celebrates 1st anniversary
News Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
The company specialises in the design and manufacture of slurry-related valves, and works closely with sister company, BMG.

Read more...
E-House solution powers large platinum HIG mill
Zest WEG News
Zest WEG’s solution – built to the highest safety and performance standards – is powering one of the largest HIG mills in the southern hemisphere.

Read more...
100 years of Anton Paar
Editor's Choice News
The company's success story began in1922, when Anton Paar founded his machine shop. For 100 years Anton Paar has combined high precision technology with scientific curiosity and a thirst for research. This has made the company a world market leader in the fields of density and concentration measurement, rheometry and CO2 measurement.

Read more...
Process Automation Solutions appointed as main contractor
EOH Process Automation Solutions News
Process Automation Solutions has been appointed as the Main Automation Contractor by South Africa’s liquids pipeline operator to upgrade the control system, metering and leak detection system for inland bound crude oil pipeline.

Read more...
RS to showcase IoT and Food Safe products at NAMPO Harvest Day
RS Components SA News
Following a two-year hiatus, this year’s event will take place over five days as opposed to four, to accommodate Covid-19 restrictions.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved