When your site has no power

May 2022 Data Acquisition & Telemetry

Remote monitoring of sites with no power infrastructure is challenging. There are a huge number of sites that could benefit from monitoring, but the problem is power. The challenge is to come up with solutions that are cost-effective, reliable, energy-efficient and secure.

An unfortunate fact is that in most cases these sites are remote, unattended and vulnerable, so expense and security play a big role. While Omniflex does not claim to have all the answers, it has had many successes in applying technology to these applications to enable better automation and recording for remote sites.

Combining the power of remote terminal units and cloud-based server technology allows Omniflex to remotely manage outlying devices via web-based technology. The Teleterm S3 is one of the company’s latest remote terminal unit offerings in the remote monitoring field. The Teleterm remote terminal unit is used to monitor or control remote sites via GSM to a Data2Desktop cloud-based server, providing user access from any Internet browser and effectively allowing the system on site to be monitored and managed remotely.

A compact DIN rail mount unit connects a solar panel and batteries and the Teleterm does the rest. It is also possible to build your own radio network using a licence-free radio version for wireless control and monitoring on your sites.


Tel: +27 31 207 7466
Fax: +27 31 208 2058
Email: sales@omniflex.com
www: www.omniflex.com
Articles: More information and articles about Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists


