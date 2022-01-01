May weather in Durban? Beautiful! And the weather on 6 May for the Durban branch golf day did not disappoint. It was clear, sunny, warm (dare we say hot?) and just beautiful – there is no other word for it.
The disposition of the golfers in the 25 four balls was just as sunny, with an added mix of enthusiasm and joy which was a recipe for a wonderful day out of the office. With 25 four balls this was a record turnout and as always, a vote of thanks needs to go to Steve Sanders for his tireless work in making this day a success. Another vote of thanks to all those companies who sponsored four balls, prizes and holes – without them (and even with Steve’s hard work) the day just wouldn’t work.
After a hot slog on the golf course, a shower and a quick change of clothes were in order before everybody adjourned for the prize-giving. As always, Howard Lister’s choice of prizes was superb and together with those donated SAIMC Durban were able to give prizes to the top 20 places. Branch general manager Mark Calvert did the honours and if a rowdy and boisterous prize-giving is any indication of a successful day, this one came up trumps.
Read more...SAIMC: Cape Town branch SAIMC
SAIMC
The SAIMC Cape Town management team would like to thank Robert Wright and RJConnect for the great presentation and hopes to hear from him again in the future.
Read more...SAIMC: From the office of the CEO SAIMC
SAIMC
Most people are aware that South Africa has one of the highest unemployment rates in the world and that new technologies are about to make that even worse unless countries are prepared for it.
Read more...SAIMC: Cape Town branch SAIMC
SAIMC
So well was his presentation received that after Bafana’s allotted hour ended, the audience was not sated until another 40 minutes had passed.
Read more...SAIMC: Durban branch SAIMC
SAIMC
4 May marks the branch’s return to face-to-face technology meetings, including evening drinks and networking, followed by dinner.
Read more...SAIMC: Secunda branch SAIMC
SAIMC
All instrumentation and control-related mechanicians, technicians and engineers are welcome to attend the upcoming monthly technology events on 5 May and 2 June.
Read more...SAIMC: From the office of the CEO SAIMC
SAIMC
This year kicked off with South Africans rebelling against foreigners taking their jobs. Truck drivers were among these, saying that driving a truck is not a critical skill and therefore it should be ...
Read more...SAIMC: Durban branch SAIMC
SAIMC
During the Durban branch’s AGM in February, the following people were appointed (with portfolios) to the management team: • Mark Calvert – general manager.
• John Owen-Ellis – secretary.
• Kevin ...
Read more...SAIMC: Cape Town branch SAIMC
SAIMC
The branch held its AGM on 27 January, which was hosted by current branch manager, Hein Ries, via a Microsoft Teams virtual meeting. Ries presented the goals and objectives for the Cape Town branch, and ...
Read more...SAIMC: Secunda branch SAIMC
SAIMC
At its AGM, held on 20 January, the Secunda branch elected a new management team, with a particular highlight being the election of its first ever female general manager. The management team members for ...