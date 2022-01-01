Editor's Choice
SAIMC: Durban branch

May 2022 SAIMC

The Hennie Prinsloo Golf Day

May weather in Durban? Beautiful! And the weather on 6 May for the Durban branch golf day did not disappoint. It was clear, sunny, warm (dare we say hot?) and just beautiful – there is no other word for it.

The disposition of the golfers in the 25 four balls was just as sunny, with an added mix of enthusiasm and joy which was a recipe for a wonderful day out of the office. With 25 four balls this was a record turnout and as always, a vote of thanks needs to go to Steve Sanders for his tireless work in making this day a success. Another vote of thanks to all those companies who sponsored four balls, prizes and holes – without them (and even with Steve’s hard work) the day just wouldn’t work.

After a hot slog on the golf course, a shower and a quick change of clothes were in order before everybody adjourned for the prize-giving. As always, Howard Lister’s choice of prizes was superb and together with those donated SAIMC Durban were able to give prizes to the top 20 places. Branch general manager Mark Calvert did the honours and if a rowdy and boisterous prize-giving is any indication of a successful day, this one came up trumps.

For all the photos from the day please go to www.saimc.co.za/durban


