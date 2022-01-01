Editor's Choice
Process Automation Solutions appointed as main contractor

May 2022 News

Process Automation Solutions has been appointed as the Main Automation Contractor (MAC) by South Africa’s liquids pipeline operator to upgrade the control system, metering and leak detection system for the inland bound crude oil pipeline in South Africa. The company was awarded the contract following a selection process by the pipeline operator. Process Automation Solutions was selected after qualifying on the RFI criteria, a detailed proof of concept (PoC) and an open RFQ enquiry to the candidates that were selected following the PoC. Together with its technology partners AVEVA and Schneider Electric, it has set the way for the pipeline operator in technology for the future of the operator pipeline network in South Africa.

The pipeline operator selected AVEVA Enterprise SCADA (OASyS DNA), the AVEVA Enterprise Scada liquids management suite of products, AVEVA Pipeline Integrity Management (PIM) for the leak detection system, and the Schneider Electric M580 redundant PLC for the control systems. This will be the operator technology standard for the modernisation programme on the operator pipeline network.

The initial phase of the modernisation programme was the selection of technology, development of specifications, developing new standards (FEED and detail design) and the implementation of the new control system on the crude oil pipeline. The implementation portion of the project included the rip-and-replace of the existing ‘out of support’ system on the 12 mainline pump stations and booster pump stations as well as the system deployment for line-wide control at the national operating centre.

For more information contact Paulo De Sousa Gomes, Process Automation Solutions, +27 83 384 0250, paulo.desousagomes@eoh.com, www.eoh-pas.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 87 830 6859
Email: contact@eoh-pas.co.za
www: www.eoh-pas.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about EOH Process Automation Solutions


