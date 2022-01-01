High performance hydraulic hose

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly-engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company has further expanded its PRO Series hydraulic hose portfolio with the launch of the new ProV product line. The Gates PRO Series line of professional grade hydraulic hoses offers performance that is specifically tailored to hydraulic applications across a wide range of end-markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, injection moulding and general industrial manufacturing equipment.

Leveraging the company’s deep application knowledge, materials science expertise and process engineering capabilities, the full line of PRO Series products delivers performance, reliability and design flexibility to meet the wide range of demands seen in today’s hydraulic systems. The new ProV hoses expand its existing PRO Series hose range, further enabling engineers to evaluate and optimise system designs to ensure the right solution for each application. “Gates offers hydraulic hose and coupling solutions that blend market leading performance, durability and value in all modern hydraulic applications,” said Tom Pitstick, CMO and senior vice president of strategic planning for Gates. “With our new ProV hoses, we are continuing to expand and revitalise our hydraulics portfolio, enabling us to participate in an ever-increasing set of applications in both existing and new markets.” ProV fully meets all requirements of the widely recognised EN 857 2SC and SAE 100 R16 standards and is available in seven sizes ranging from -4 to -16.

