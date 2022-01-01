Drive-based predictive maintenance solutions

BMG’s NORD predictive maintenance solutions offer fast, efficient and comprehensive evaluation of analogue and digital data, to enhance the operational efficiency and safety of machines. The intelligent PLC in NORD drive technology forms the basis for condition monitoring and predictive maintenance.
The NORD status-oriented maintenance system replaces traditional time-based maintenance to enhance the performance of the gear unit, electric motor and frequency inverter, for increased efficiency of the entire plant, as well as reduced downtime. Digitalisation in drive technology boosts the added value customers derive from drive data, especially in demanding production environments, where industrial gear unit installations are used in critical applications.
The drives are based on intelligent algorithms and software in an IIoT environment, where networked drive units collect condition data in the inverter’s integrated PLC and pre-process it, together with data from connected sensors and actuators. An important advantage of this system is that it allows dependable data analysis, rather than merely data reading. Results of pre-processing or complete data can be transmitted to an edge device, from which the data of all subsystems is managed and evaluated. This information is then available as pre-selected and edited smart data for further use and clear visualisation.
A common application example is the sensorless determination of the optimum oil change time, based on the oil temperature − which is the key factor for oil ageing in gear units. This information is used in conjunction with gear unit and operational parameters to calculate the appropriate oil change time precisely, without the need for a temperature sensor.
