Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


News



Print this page printer friendly version

RS to showcase IoT and Food Safe products at NAMPO Harvest Day

April 2022 News

RS Components has announced that it will be joining hundreds of exhibitors at this year’s NAMPO Harvest Day in Bothaville. Regarded as the largest agricultural exhibition of its kind in the southern hemisphere, the event sees thousands of visitors flock to the Free State farming town to gain first-hand insights on the latest advancements in technology, equipment and tools to benefit the agricultural industry in South Africa.

The event took a two-year hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, to keep in line with Covid-19 regulations, the event will take place over five days as opposed to four, to accommodate the restricted number of daily visitors to the show.

The Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy (BFAP) reported that over the past two years, South Africa’s agriculture sector had been one of the very top performers, contributing positively to the country’s economy. According to BFAP, in the past 24 months, agriculture was one of only four sectors of the economy to register improved growth, exporting $10,3 billion of agricultural products in 2020 and a record high of $12,4 billion in 2021. During 2020, the agriculture sector grew by 13,4%, followed by 8,3% growth in 2021, making it second only to the mining sector which achieved growth of 11,8%. The NAMPO Harvest Day is a platform to network with the agricultural industry's top role-players, creating an opportunity for conversation and dialogue while also allowing the public and other role-players to experience commercial agriculture and food safety and security in action.

Grain SA, the organiser of the event, received several new applications for exhibition space for the 54th Harvest Day edition. Dr Pieter Taljaard, CEO of Grain SA, said Grain SA was committed to implementing appropriate and necessary measures and action plans in relation to government requirements to host this event for exhibitors new and old, and visitors alike. “The health and safety of visitors, exhibitors, staff, sponsors and the entire agricultural community during the NAMPO Harvest Day remain paramount, and the organisation will be further guided by current best practice to ensure all appropriate and required health and safety checks are in place, facilitating the hosting of a successful and valuable event to all involved,” he said.

He also added that the Harvest Day will provide a much-needed injection to the local economy after its two-year hiatus, with many small business owners relying heavily on the income made possible because of this agricultural platform. “Furthermore, the economic importance of NAMPO to the corporate, medium and small sized businesses from all over South Africa participating in the show cannot be underestimated,” he added.

Danise Smit, sales and customer services director for RS Components in South Africa, said that the company will be showcasing some of its IoT and Food Safe products and solutions at NAMPO. “We find ourselves in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and the use of smart connected devices is becoming the norm in a number of sectors. By adopting technology and the Internet of Things (IoT), farmers can monitor their farms remotely and gain quicker access to important environmental data, which will assist in improved planning that can lead to a better yield. RS has several IoT devices and solutions that can help empower the agricultural industry on their journey towards the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” she added.”

RS Components also offers a range of RS Pro Food Safe maintenance products for use in food processing and farming, which will also be on display at this year’s show. All RS Pro Food Safe products are registered with the NSF (National Sanitisation Foundation), an international public health and safety organisation, demonstrating risk reduction compliance. The handling, preparation, processing and packaging of food products requires machinery with moving parts that come into contact with foodstuffs. Keeping this equipment clean and lubricated involves the use of non-food chemical products. NSF certification ensures that such products present a significantly lowered risk to health and assist to effectively eliminate the risk of foodstuff contamination when used appropriately.

Grain SA’s objective is to use NAMPO as a platform to showcase the role of the commercial agriculture sector in South Africa and to highlight the country’s farming industry as a scientific and sophisticated economic sector that is committed to providing the nation with safe and affordable food.

NAMPO Harvest Day runs from 16-20 May 2022 at NAMPO Park, Bothaville. For more information and to purchase tickets go to www.grainsa.co.za/pages/nampo/nampo-home


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 691 9300
Email: sales.za@rs-components.com
www: www.rsonline.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RS Components SA


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

New chief marketing and communications officer joins Zutari
News
Leading consulting engineering and infrastructure advisory firm, Zutari, has appointed Zipporah Maubane as chief marketing and communications officer for Africa and the Middle East (AME).    The company ...

Read more...
New webpage showcases natural gas plant analysers
Elemental Analytics News Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Flagship products include multi-component odorant monitoring, hydrogen sulphide and carbon dioxide measurement, BTEX analysis and saybolt readings.

Read more...
Joburg Business School launches PHD in digital transformation
News
The Fourth Industrial Revolution is no longer an abstract concept – it is happening. Leaders will do well to incorporate its emerging technologies into their organisations.

Read more...
WearCheck offers free drinking water tests to flood-ravaged KZN
News
The offer is valid for everyone in the affected areas until mid-July, regardless of whether they are an existing WearCheck customer.

Read more...
Record number of national standards published in 2021
News
The SABS sees the information contained in SANS as fundamental to optimising the country’s economic and industrial potential.

Read more...
Valmet automation system chosen for waste-to-energy plant
Valmet Automation News Electrical Power & Protection
The new plant in Warsaw, Poland, will process 305 000 tons of municipal solid waste per year to produce electricity and district heating

Read more...
Abrasive Flow Solutions celebrates 1st anniversary
News Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
The company specialises in the design and manufacture of slurry-related valves, and works closely with sister company, BMG.

Read more...
E-House solution powers large platinum HIG mill
Zest WEG News
Zest WEG’s solution – built to the highest safety and performance standards – is powering one of the largest HIG mills in the southern hemisphere.

Read more...
Danfoss builds ‘supermarket of the future’ at Danish headquarters
Danfoss News
Replete with energy-efficient refrigeration and heating, solar panels and charging points for electric cars, the store will also capture and reuse excess heat.

Read more...
From the editor's desk: The gods must be angry
Technews Publishing (SA Instrumentation & Control) News
The thoughts and prayers of the SA Instrumentation & Control team go out to those who suffered loss from the catastrophic flooding in KZN.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved