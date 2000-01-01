Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Revolutionising space exploration

April 2022 IT in Manufacturing

Sierra Space, a commercial space company at the forefront of creating and building the future of space transportation for low earth orbit commercialisation, has implemented the Siemens’ Xcelerator portfolio of software and services as the foundation of its next-generation digital engineering program. The company is implementing Xcelerator to establish a fully digital environment from engineering to manufacturing to sustainment, which will contribute to the future of space transportation and commercial space destinations, and create enabling technologies that will build a vibrant and accessible commercial space economy.

“Our revolutionary new space platform is being developed using a next-generation digital engineering environment that we have created in collaboration with Siemens,” says Sierra Space CEO, Tom Vice. “Siemens solutions will significantly accelerate development of our space platform, the first to combine all aspects of space transportation.” We will use Siemens Xcelerator in all phases of Dream Chaser development, including structural and mechanical design, vehicle manufacture and complete lifecycle maintenance.”

The spaceplane is capable of a smooth 1,5 low-G re-entry for crew and cargo transportation, with the ability to land on existing commercial runways worldwide. NASA has contracted Dream Chaser to perform cargo supply and return missions to the International Space Station, where it can deliver over five tons of cargo in one trip. “We are honoured to collaborate with Sierra Space in the world’s most comprehensive digital twin technology,” says Tony Hemmelgarn, CEO of Siemens Digital Industries Software. “This is another example of how today’s pioneers are adopting Siemens’ Xcelerator as their platform of choice for true innovation.”

For more information contact Jennifer Naidoo, Siemens South Africa, jennifer.naidoo@siemens.com, www.siemens.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 652 2000
Email: info.za@siemens.com
www: www.siemens.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Siemens South Africa


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

SIM management essential in changing IoT market
IT in Manufacturing
Trinity IoT provides a myriad of tools to manage SIMs, whether as part of a mobile device strategy or a rapidly evolving IoT ecosystem.

Read more...
Is your manufacturing plant ready for IoT?
IT in Manufacturing Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Pockets of IoT exist in manufacturing plants today; the challenge is to fully digitalise the entire plant.

Read more...
Condition monitoring software gets asset health boost
Emerson Automation Solutions IT in Manufacturing
The newest version of Emerson’s AMS Machine Works adds support for embedded, automatic analytics at the edge using patented PeakVue technology.

Read more...
Why it is critical to have a robust cybersecurity strategy in place
ABB South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Understanding and managing the risks associated with a cyberattack can seem a daunting prospect in the face of keeping a plant up and running.

Read more...
Have more fun configuring with PACTware 6.0
VEGA Controls SA IT in Manufacturing
Optimising a user interface for multiple sensor equipment manufacturers is possible in such a way that industrial users can use it similarly to everyday smart devices.

Read more...
Emerson’s new edge solutions simplify IIoT projects
Emerson Automation Solutions IT in Manufacturing
PACSystems Edge Solutions are fit-for-purpose packages that reduce the time spent integrating, developing and validating IIoT projects.

Read more...
EPLAN Marketplace networks users and service providers
EPLAN Software & Services IT in Manufacturing
The free online platform is divided into engineering services, module manufacturing services and general consulting sectors.

Read more...
Cloud-ready IIoT edge gateway
RJ Connect IT in Manufacturing
Moxa‘s gateways and long-lifecycle software provide secure and reliable IIoT solutions that can be rapidly developed and deployed in the field.

Read more...
Machine vision training using AI
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Siemens’ SynthAI service is using the power of machine learning and artificial intelligence to solve the challenge of training machine vision systems.

Read more...
Make way for the connected worker
Absolute Perspectives IT in Manufacturing
The challenge for the IT manager is to assemble the different components in a way that will be resilient, easy to maintain, cost-effective, and support the requirements of the future workforce.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved