Introducing Commander S and Marshal

April 2022 PLCs, DCSs & Controllers

Control Techniques is launching a new member to the Commander family of drives and a revolutionary app named Marshal. Commander S provides a solution for applications that require plug-and-play control convenience straight from the box. It’s easy to install, easy to use, reliable and cost-effective.

Commander S is the first drive to come with an app interface as a standard feature at no extra cost, covering commissioning, monitoring, diagnostics and support. Powered by near field communication (NFC) technology, Marshal will be the user’s drive expert in the field. Marshal allows power on/off commissioning, even when the drive is still in the box; cloning, where parameters can be transferred from one drive to another; and diagnostics, where Marshal provides real-time diagnostics even when the drive is powered off and step-by-step instructions will help the user fix the problem and get the drive running again. The user can also easily share wiring diagrams and drive configurations as a pdf file via email or WhatsApp or other messenger apps.

The robust click-on/off DIN rail mounting makes it easy for end-users to install the drive and the small footprint and side-by-side installation save cabinet space where this is at a premium. The terminal designations are laser printed for easy identification and offset angled terminals allow easy screw access and cable entry.

Marshal is the easiest and fastest way to communicate with Commander S. Available for Android and iOS, it enables drive set-up in only 60 s using NFC technology, along with providing simple set-up routines tailored to different applications. The FastStart menu, accessible via Marshal, provides assisted commissioning and only four key settings are needed to get the motor running.

Commander S uses the latest generation of components and innovative ways of manufacturing. A conformal coating process protects the drive against moisture, corrosion and dust to meet the long term robustness and reliability standards that Control Techniques is known for. To further strengthen that message, it offers a free 5-year warranty, just as it does with all its general-purpose drives.

Commander S is optimised for simple applications with a suitable feature set. To help reduce overall costs for the user, several essential features are built into the drive, such as intelligent fan control, onboard Modbus RTU and integrated C1 EMC filter. It also meets the energy efficiency requirements set by the EU Ecodesign regulation. Commander S is available in three frame sizes with a power range of 0,18 to 4 kW.

Anthony Pickering, president of Control Techniques, highlights the presence of NFC in daily life and how this technology brings a disruptive user experience into the market for general-purpose drives. “NFC is in all our lives and we use it to make payments at a shop, for example. We knew this was the technology to go for and we’ve adapted it for Commander S. This is disruptive for the industry and changes the whole customer experience, from installation to programming,” he says. “The innovation we are bringing to the market is a constant development of our products and surrounding services and we are proud of what we’ve achieved with this new drive. Commander S gives you fast installation and programming, gets the job done and it’s green! This colour takes us back to our heritage as in the early days of Control Techniques, we were known as the green drive company; and as part of our ongoing development, we believe our heritage is important. What we take to the future is what we’ve learned in the past and making it green is a mark that shows we’ve recognised all that knowledge and development over the years.”

For more information contact Jacqui Gradwell, Control Techniques Middle East & Africa, +27 11 462 1740, jacqui.gradwell@mail.nidec.com, www.controltechniques.com




