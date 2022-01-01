Ultrasonic distance sensor

Low installation depth and easy integration of the sensor via an M18 thread or drill holes on the housing – the advantages of the established R format − have been appreciated for years in in the field of photoelectronic sensors. Wenglor’s ultrasonic distance sensors from the new U1RT series combine this format with the tried and tested ultrasonic technology of the U1KT and UMD product series, setting new standards in terms of range and integration options. With IO-Link 1.1 and NFC interface, the sensors offer flexible setting options and data storage.

In through-beam mode, the device operates reliably up to 2000 mm, in reflex operation up to 1200 mm. In addition to the application range at temperatures between -30 and 60°C, it is also possible to use the sensors in synchronous mode. Two independent switching outputs enable the measurement of minimum and maximum levels. All-round visible LED indicators and a high IP67/IP68 degree of protection are just two of the many reasons why this format is so successful.

Flexible and smart communication

The high flexibility in use is made possible not only by the low installation depth, but also by the availability of PNP and NPN variants. The integrated IO-Link 1.1 interface with COM3 standard enables fast and secure communication with controllers. With the Smart Sensor Profile, the product can be easily integrated into IO-Link in a standardised way and regularly sends status messages.

The integrated NFC interface even allows the sensors to be configured without power and wirelessly via the WenglorApp. This is ideal for applications with high quantities, and saves a lot of time. The sensors can be adjusted directly via the teach-in key with just a few buttons. The long ranges, combined with the tried and tested R format and smart integration options, make the U1RT series a real all-rounder for the industry.

Versatile portfolio for every application

In addition to extremely compact formats such as the U1KT housings (32 x 16 x 12 mm) and the R format (56,5 x 26 x 24 mm) , the ultrasonic sensor product category also includes the metric designs in M18 and M30 format (UMD and UMF) made of stainless stee,l as well as the cuboidal UMS sensors (81 x 55 x 30/47 mm) for large working distances up to 6000 mm and the special U1H format as a fork sensor. Almost any application can be achieved with a sensor in this category.

Ultrasonic technology

Ultrasonic sensors are ideal for contactless detection of transparent, glossing and dark objects, reflective surfaces, and materials of all kinds – whether solid or liquid, rough or smooth, porous or translucent. Environmental conditions such as dust, steam, dirt or the influence of ambient light do not disturb them. By emitting and receiving pulsed ultrasonic waves, the sensors, like bats, use the time it takes for sound to be reflected by the object to determine its distance. Level measurement, stack height checks, checking slack in roller material or even checking for the presence of, for example cans or PET bottles in automatic return machines, are just a few applications that can be solved with this technology.

