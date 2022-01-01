All-in-one documenting process calibrators

April 2022Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Comtest, local representative of Fluke, is offering the Fluke 750 Series documenting process calibrators, specifically designed for process professionals in the pulp and paper industry, gas and oil refining, chemical production, food and beverage, and water/wastewater. The 750 Series combines all process calibration tools into one powerful calibrator that process professionals can trust to increase their troubleshooting and maintenance capabilities.
The multifunction calibrator performs sourcing, simulation and measurement of pressure, temperature and electrical signals. No downtime is needed for operators to learn a new tool since it can be picked up and used immediately, without training. The improved screen makes for easy use in the field or in dark environments, and enhanced RTD source accuracy means the calibrator can handle even more workload than its predecessor.
The 754 pushes the envelope of documenting process calibrators by providing the ability to maintain and calibrate selected HART transmitters – a key process industry requirement. Process plants rely on smart transmitters, so they need calibrators that can communicate via industry-standard digital protocols. The 754 and 753 models combine HART communication capability in a documenting process calibrator to deliver an integrated communicating calibrator.
In conjunction with Fluke's infrared cameras, the energy logger can enhance energy surveys by quickly identifying opportunities for energy savings, both electrically and thermally.
