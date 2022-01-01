Editor's Choice
Upgraded IIoT functionality for excom Ethernet I/O

April 2022 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

The FW 1.6.0 firmware update for Turck Banner’s GEN-3G and GEN-N Ethernet gateways for the excom I/O system improves their IIoT capabilities and simplifies system maintenance as well as commissioning. HCiR (Hot Configuration in Run) now also allows device replacement, expansion or maintenance during operation in hazardous areas and high-availability applications. Changing of configurations during operation is possible with Ethernet/IP (CIP) or Modbus TCP.

The new firmware also simplifies the configuration and handling of the system via the gateway’s integrated web server. Besides the process and diagnostic data, information such as device type, ID number, hardware and firmware version is displayed directly in the device overview. Direct access to the HART field devices also makes it possible to read out dynamic variables, device IDs, tags, etc.

For easy interconnection of different plant modules from different manufacturers, Turck Banner now also supports Module Type Package (MTP) via its TBEN-L-PLC or TX700 Codesys controllers. Customers benefit from MTP through shorter commissioning times and improved interoperability. The multiprotocol properties of the excom system facilitate the modularisation of plants, as the system communicates with all control systems that use Profinet, Ethernet/IP or Modbus TCP.

For more information contact Turck Banner, +27 11 453 2868, brandon.topham@turckbanner.co.za, www.turckbanner.co.za


