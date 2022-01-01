Actuator retrofit gives Indian airport critical performance data
April 2022
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
An aviation fuel station at a major Indian airport has been enhanced with the installation of intelligent electric actuators from Rotork. The customer wished to upgrade to the latest in intelligent actuation technology, benefitting from the ability to gather data to plan for maintenance activities in advance as well as a high degree of accuracy and reliability.
The airport in Kolkata, known as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBIA), is the fifth busiest in India and handles approximately 9 million passengers annually. It was expanded in 2013 by the addition of a new terminal. Aviation fuel is collected from nearby Haldia Refinery by tanker and delivered to NSCBIA airport. Over 30 IQ intelligent multi-turn electric actuators were ordered for installation at the airport’s aviation fuel station. They are replacing existing K-range Rotork actuators that operate gate valves; around half of the ordered actuators have now been installed at the storage tanks at the station.
The customer wished to upgrade to IQ3 actuators to access the features and benefits they offer, such as access to operational data through the integrated data logger. This retrofit project will see the IQ3 actuators replacing the existing models to provide flow control for aviation fuel at the receipt, delivery and recirculation lines. The customer requested that the replacement actuators be electric, to avoid unnecessary changes to power supplies and the existing setup.
Local engineers demonstrated the features of IQ3 actuators to Indian Oil Corporation Limited (which runs the aviation fuel network at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Airport), highlighting operational accuracy, data logging functions and power supply options, including the ability to install without a power supply.
The IQ3 is Rotork’s flagship intelligent electric actuator. IQ3 actuators are ATEX-certified as explosion-proof, suitable for use in SIL 2/3 applications and watertight to IP66/68. The high-resolution LCD display was singled out by the customer as a desirable feature in order to visually check information.
Since a reduction in downtime was of critical concern to the customer, it signed up to a service agreement as part of Rotork’s Lifetime Management programme, ensuring ongoing service support and reduced downtime for maintenance activities through heath checks and periodic maintenance.
For more information contact Rotork Africa, +27 11 453 9741, sales@rotork.co.za, www.rotork.com
Further reading:
Valves for motorised open/close applications
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
The valves’ robust, self-locking linear actuator has a safety switch-off function with overload protection, a manual override and an optical position indicator.
Read more...
Rotork actuators installed at Beijing’s second international airport
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
The pump room, oil tanks, oil station and landing field ground wells use the company’s actuators to operate a variety of valve types.
Read more...
Festo campaign highlights process automation solutions
Festo South Africa
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Festo aims to aid its process automation customers to thrive even during unpredictable periods, by continually analysing the value-creation chain and communicating with its customers to understand their needs.
Read more...
Silencer to help protect workers from gas process noise
Emerson Automation Solutions
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Fisher WhisperTube modal attenuator provides noise reduction in compressible fluid service to improve worker safety, with no impact to process flow.
Read more...
Flow control at US water resource recovery facility
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Rotork IQT part-turn electric actuators have been specified for use at the Water Resource Recovery Facility (WRRF) in Michigan, USA.
Read more...
New sustainable technologies to couple with renewable energy production
Neles South Africa
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
You may have noticed the buzz phrase, ‘Power-to-X’ in the press. It refers to hydrogen technology to store or convert surplus electricity, generated preferably from renewable energy sources.
Read more...
Automated solution for pump protection valve manufacturer
Valve & Automation
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Over 50 drawings of various components served as the basis for the automation solution developed by EWM for pump protection valve manufacturer, Schroeder Valves. All of the leading specialist’s components ...
Read more...
The ultimate control valve
Valve & Automation
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control Editor's Choice
Zwick has designed its TRI-SHARK range of Triple Eccentric Valves to be used in control or throttling applications as well as for pure on/off functionality.
Read more...
Smart pumping – a new era in water management and supply
Schneider Electric South Africa
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
Smart pumping can address the high cost and energy usage challenges faced by private and municipality-managed facilities.
Read more...
Schubert & Salzer and Macsteel
Macsteel Service Centres
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control
The demand on valves, particularly in tyre production plants, is extreme with tyre curing presses working constantly at high temperatures and pressures.
Read more...