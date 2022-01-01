Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Emerson’s new edge solutions simplify IIoT projects

April 2022 IT in Manufacturing

PACSystems Edge Solutions is a new portfolio of turnkey industrial edge hardware and software solutions from Emerson. Edge Solutions simplify selection and deployment, helping original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), systems integrators and end-users to reduce the time spent integrating, developing and validating digital transformation projects. From low-footprint connectivity and computing to plantwide analytics and supervision, the portfolio delivers a scalable range of edge capabilities in fit-for-purpose packages.

The solutions allow personnel in food and beverage, industrial machinery, renewable energy and other industries to easily collect and visualise critical data and analytics locally, right where they work, enabling them to optimise and proactively maintain operations for maximum uptime and efficiency.

Manufacturers are faced with many options for edge hardware and software, making it challenging to piece together effective IIoT solutions that can collect and process data at the edge for deep analysis to improve productivity, energy use, machinery health and more. PACSystems Edge Solutions are fully licensed and optimised combinations of Emerson’s edge and IIoT software and computing hardware, which reduces the time and complexity of selecting, configuring and supporting edge solutions.

End-users gain faster access to insights from disparate and stranded data sources across the operation, minimising the time to achieve results. OEMs can securely and proactively monitor machine health, improve actionability and visibility into performance, and notify operators of potential issues before they become downtime events.

“Accessing critical data and analytics right at the point of generation empowers plant personnel to take fast, informed action to improve production,” said Sabee Mitra, Emerson’s group president for Systems and Software. “With PACSystems Edge Solutions, any industry application using PLCs can deliver immediate insights when and where operators need them most, while maintaining easy scalability.”

Emerson’s new edge solutions leverage Movicon.NExT, WebHMI, Connext OPC UA server and the PACEdge platform in optimised software packages to provide powerful and flexible connectivity, visualisation and a cloud-enabled toolset. Users can connect openly to any field device or control system to create advanced edge computing, plant and energy analytics and supervisory systems, then present that information on a single, common human machine interface (HMI) from machine to enterprise level.

Individual fit-for-purpose PACSystems Edge Solutions interconnect seamlessly, unlocking scalability across the entire platform. Organisations can start with one application and build as future needs grow, expanding the value of solutions already in place. They include:

• RXi HMI: Improves visibility into machine operation and performance, and empowers operators with quick access to critical information.

• RXi Edge Computing: Harnesses data from any source to deliver real-time insights and machine learning that is immediately accessible to operators to improve decision making.

• RX3i Edge Controller: Unlocks real-time process optimisation through high-speed, deterministic control and machine intelligence in a single device.

• RXi Edge Analytics: Simplifies access and visibility to plant productivity, performance and energy usage with intuitive, pre-configured analytics.

• RXi Supervisor: Connects plant assets and production data into a comprehensive, real-time view of production operations with anywhere-access visualisation.

• End-users, systems integrators and OEMs alike will benefit from accelerated application development and secure, open connectivity from device to cloud, helping to meet the IIoT needs of engineers and operators, along with the necessary flexibility to support future OT and IT integrations.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 451 3700
Fax: +27 11 451 3800
Email: emrsouthafrica@emerson.com
www: www.emerson.com
Articles: More information and articles about Emerson Automation Solutions


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Have more fun configuring with PACTware 6.0
VEGA Controls SA IT in Manufacturing
Optimising a user interface for multiple sensor equipment manufacturers is possible in such a way that industrial users can use it similarly to everyday smart devices.

Read more...
EPLAN Marketplace networks users and service providers
EPLAN Software & Services IT in Manufacturing
The free online platform is divided into engineering services, module manufacturing services and general consulting sectors.

Read more...
Cloud-ready IIoT edge gateway
RJ Connect IT in Manufacturing
Moxa‘s gateways and long-lifecycle software provide secure and reliable IIoT solutions that can be rapidly developed and deployed in the field.

Read more...
Machine vision training using AI
Siemens South Africa IT in Manufacturing
Siemens’ SynthAI service is using the power of machine learning and artificial intelligence to solve the challenge of training machine vision systems.

Read more...
Make way for the connected worker
Absolute Perspectives IT in Manufacturing
The challenge for the IT manager is to assemble the different components in a way that will be resilient, easy to maintain, cost-effective, and support the requirements of the future workforce.

Read more...
How’s our plant doing today?
VEGA Controls SA IT in Manufacturing
Three VEGA initiatives for secure and flexible process automation lead straight to Industry 4.0.

Read more...
How smart pneumatics enhance machine safety
Emerson Automation Solutions Pneumatics & Hydraulics
The Industrial Internet of Things and the digital transformation it has empowered have already proven their many benefits. One that deserves a closer look is how smart pneumatic devices can improve machine ...

Read more...
Managed and unmanaged Ethernet switches
Turck Banner IT in Manufacturing
Three new IP67-rated switches have been released to expand Turck Banner's portfolio – two unmanaged variants and one managed switch.

Read more...
Managed Ethernet switches with IP67 protection
Phoenix Contact IT in Manufacturing
Managed switches for field installation with IP65/IP66/IP67 degrees of protection come in the form of the FL Switch 2600 and 2700 from Phoenix Contact.

Read more...
Improving efficiency and reliability of CIP and SIP systems
Emerson Automation Solutions Flow Measurement & Control
By using clean-in-place and steam-in-place systems, food and beverage manufacturers can improve product quality, minimise recalls and protect personnel.

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved