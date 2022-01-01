Vacuum circuit breaker with thermal monitoring

April 2022 Electrical Power & Protection

Schneider Electric has enhanced its EasyPacT EXE vacuum circuit breaker series – which connects building infrastructures, large commercial buildings and industrial plants to the electricity grid – with the latest-generation thermal monitoring system.

The new product offers additional IoT sensors and digital connectivity to deliver a simpler, more sustainable and safer customer experience for panel builders, facility managers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). It builds on the original series’ proven reliability and high electrical durability, reducing complexity while improving machine reliability and flexibility, enhancing overall safety and enabling panel builders to offer additional services. Unique benefits and features include:

• Modular designs: Now available in two versions (fixed and withdrawable), the simple, customisable design enables simple integration between switchgear and design, allows the easy replacement of spare parts and improves overall reliability and robustness.

• Scalable monitoring: Predictive maintenance can be achieved through thermal sensors that can gather data about the condition of critical connections. The battery-less sensors reduce unscheduled downtime, optimise site operation through predictive maintenance and improve safety for operators and equipment.

• A dedicated mobile app: Thermal monitoring is accessible right in the palm of the user's hands, significantly maximising resilience and uptime for efficient site operations.

• QR codes: Technical documents and essential project information are available via product QR codes from design until end-of-life, empowering customers to collaborate easily.

• Full-scale integration and customer experience: A panel building expert support team is available for training advice on the best laboratory-tested solution, delivering a seamless customer journey.

Credit(s)

Schneider Electric South Africa





