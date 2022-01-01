Drinking water monitoring station

Royce Water Systems’ modular, online monitoring micro::station combines s::can instruments in a compact and versatile system for easy plug-and-play installation. The user only has to connect water supply and discharge pipes in order to read numerous parameters in real time. The system is designed for online monitoring of water quality parameters, with a particular focus on turbidity, total organic carbons and dissolved organic carbons in clean media such as drinking water.
Depending on the model, the components making up a micro::station could include a spectro::lyser, s::can probes and a controller – all factory-assembled with the required flow cells, mounting fittings and pipework on a compact panel. The system can be used for process control in many applications utilising feed-forward, predictive-dosing process control.
Data loggers for temperature and voltage Actum Group
Data loggers automatically monitor and record environmental parameters over time, allowing conditions to be measured, documented, analysed and validated. Graphtec is a supplier of data measuring instruments ...
RS Components has introduced a new series of single-chip devices from Renesas, the RX23E-A microcontrollers (MCUs) which combine an analog front end (AFE) and an MCU core for use in equipment that delivers ...
The ioThinx 4530 series is an advanced modular controller product with a unique hardware design, making it an ideal solution for a variety of industrial data acquisition applications. The controller has ...
The data manager family of Endress+Hauser is growing. To meet the strong demand from the market for a smart, compact DIN rail data manager for mounting in the control cabinet, development of the RSG45 ...
IMS is known across the globe as a leading industry expert and manufacturer of condition monitoring data loggers and telemetry. The company performs data logger engineering, manufacturing and servicing ...
The Fieldlogger is a great asset to the Novus automation range of products. It is one of the most comprehensive instruments for the acquisition of data recording, and is capable of analog and digital ...
Yokogawa has added a network function to the UM33A digital indicator with alarms. With this network function, a single UM33A digital indicator can receive, process and sequentially display data from up ...
IMTRON, part of the GHM Group, has launched the Purely Analogue Signal Conditioning TSA modules that offer well-established methods for processing, filtering, amplifying and galvanically isolating sensor ...