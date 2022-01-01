Editor's Choice
Drinking water monitoring station

April 2022 Data Acquisition & Telemetry

Royce Water Systems’ modular, online monitoring micro::station combines s::can instruments in a compact and versatile system for easy plug-and-play installation. The user only has to connect water supply and discharge pipes in order to read numerous parameters in real time. The system is designed for online monitoring of water quality parameters, with a particular focus on turbidity, total organic carbons and dissolved organic carbons in clean media such as drinking water.

Depending on the model, the components making up a micro::station could include a spectro::lyser, s::can probes and a controller – all factory-assembled with the required flow cells, mounting fittings and pipework on a compact panel. The system can be used for process control in many applications utilising feed-forward, predictive-dosing process control.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 403 2247
Fax: +27 11 403 0287
Email: support@roycewater.co.za , sales@roycewater.co.za
www: www.roycewater.co.za
Royce Water Systems


