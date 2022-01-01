Drinking water monitoring station

Further reading:

Data loggers for temperature and voltage

Actum Group Data Acquisition & Telemetry

...

Read more...

Clip-on indicator with Bluetooth and logging

WIKA Instruments Data Acquisition & Telemetry

Read more...

RS Components introduces RX23E-A

RS Components SA Data Acquisition & Telemetry

...

Read more...

Advanced controller for data acquisition

RJ Connect Data Acquisition & Telemetry

...

Read more...

Top data management on the DIN rail

Endress+Hauser South Africa Data Acquisition & Telemetry

...

Read more...

IoT data logger

Data Acquisition & Telemetry

...

Read more...

Fieldlogger for data acquisition

Mimic Components Data Acquisition & Telemetry

...

Read more...

New network function for digital ­indicator

Yokogawa South Africa Data Acquisition & Telemetry

...

Read more...

Remote monitoring and telemetry at power station water plants

Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists Data Acquisition & Telemetry

...

Read more...

Purely analog signal conditioning

GHM Messtechnik SA Data Acquisition & Telemetry

...

Read more...

Data loggers automatically monitor and record environmental parameters over time, allowing conditions to be measured, documented, analysed and validated. Graphtec is a supplier of data measuring instrumentsMonitor live process values and diagnostic information on any iOS/Android device running the free PPS application, or monitor directly on the display.RS Components has introduced a new series of single-chip devices from Renesas, the RX23E-A microcontrollers (MCUs) which combine an analog front end (AFE) and an MCU core for use in equipment that deliversThe ioThinx 4530 series is an advanced modular controller product with a unique hardware design, making it an ideal solution for a variety of industrial data acquisition applications. The controller hasThe data manager family of Endress+Hauser is growing. To meet the strong demand from the market for a smart, compact DIN rail data manager for mounting in the control cabinet, development of the RSG45IMS is known across the globe as a leading industry expert and manufacturer of condition monitoring data loggers and telemetry. The company performs data logger engineering, manufacturing and servicingThe Fieldlogger is a great asset to the Novus automation range of products. It is one of the most comprehensive instruments for the acquisition of data recording, and is capable of analog and digitalYokogawa has added a network function to the UM33A digital indicator with alarms. With this network function, a single UM33A digital indicator can receive, process and sequentially display data from upThe wireless ability to manage pumps remotely over long distances is now available using Omniflex’s Teleterm M3 Radio RTUs. This full functionality IEC61131 PLC enables both control and wireless communicationsIMTRON, part of the GHM Group, has launched the Purely Analogue Signal Conditioning TSA modules that offer well-established methods for processing, filtering, amplifying and galvanically isolating sensor