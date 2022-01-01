SAIMC: Secunda branch

The Secunda branch welcomed two new regional member companies to the fold: African Petrochemicals & Energy and Proconics. On 10 March, one of Proconics’ lawyers, Doret Luddick, presented at the branch’s technology evening on the New Engineering Contract (NEC) 3. She covered everything that those working in the projects space and/or with maintenance contracts should know when dealing with/being a service provider that makes use of the NEC3 strategy. The key themes covered in her presentation were: the contractor’s main responsibilities; time; quality management; payment; compensation events; title; liability and insurance; and termination. She also covered the different NEC3 contract options (A-F) and was thanked for the interesting presentation.

All instrumentation and control-related mechanicians, technicians and engineers are welcome to attend the branch’s monthly technology events throughout 2022, with the next two planned for 5 May and 2 June. A vote of appreciation went out to Proconics Secunda for sponsoring the venue, snacks and beverages for all the planned events.

Technical presentations at the SAIMC Secunda branch will earn CPD points for ECSA-registered individuals and all enquiries can be directed to the branch general manager, Lezahn Meiring, on +27 84 440 7787 .

