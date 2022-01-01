SAIMC: Durban branch

April 2022 SAIMC

The Durban branch of the SAIMC is delighted to announce its return to face-to-face technology meetings on 4 May, at a new venue, the Durban Jewish Club (44 KE Masinga Road, North Beach, Durban).

Rylance Sukdao, sales manager at ifm KwaZulu-Natal, and Peter Meyer, owner of Aumanat, will be presenting on valve actuators and feedback systems in various industries and highlighting the common challenges faced. They will also show how, with advancements in technology, innovative design of actuators and smart feedback systems can increase plant availability for added benefits such as reduced downtime, easy maintenance and simplified diagnostics. Their combined experience and knowledge in industrial instrumentation and controls, as well as sales, servicing and development of electric and pneumatic actuators, bodes well for an interesting and relevant presentation which will include both theory and a practical demonstration.

As always, the evening will begin at 17h30 with drinks and networking and the presentation at 18h00 will be followed by a delicious dinner.

Bookings are essential, so RSVP to jane@technews.co.za

Credit(s)

SAIMC





