Pyrometer for hazardous areas

April 2022 Temperature Measurement

Fluke Process instruments has announced the release of an intrinsically safe (IS) version of its versatile Thermalert 4.0 pyrometer which is fully Ex certified for use in Zones 1 and 2 (gas) and Zones 21 and 22 (dust).

Intrinsically safe devices prevent explosions in hazardous locations by limiting the energy and surface temperature of the device under normal operation, or when conditions arise that could become hazardous. Devices are approved as intrinsically safe only after passing the rigorous approval process required by a recognised entity.

The Thermalert 4.0 is also suitable for:

• Steel and metals processing (foundry/forging operations and heat treating).

• Power boilers for electricity generation.

• Glass (bending, forming, tempering, annealing and sealing).

• Paper processing (ink drying/curing and lamination).

• Plastics processing and thermoforming, and semiconductor processing.

The sensor and electronics are housed in the same rugged stainless steel housing, and communication and power supply share a 2-wire loop with Hart protocol to enable remote sensor setup. This simplifies installation and requires fewer connections. All sensing heads have provision to fit protective windows and air purge collars.

DataTemp Multidrop software is a user-friendly application for system configuration and monitoring. Using this software application, the user can set temperature and output ranges and emissivity, have the output correspond to minimum, maximum or average temperature over a set time, and then monitor data from the sensor(s) on a real-time graphical display.

With Ex ib IIC T4 Gb certification for gas and Ex ib IIIC T135°C Db for dust, the Thermalert 4.0-IS can be used in many additional areas, for example in steel industry processes using hydrogen atmosphere, such as galvanising, annealing, plating and coating. Other application areas include hydrogen reduction in the solar industry; petrochemical (sulphur recovery, boilers, reactors, pipes, flare control) and chemical (fertiliser, starch, alcohols, flower, vinyl) processes; mining, fire detection and storage terminals (coal, wood pellets, sulphur, petroleum coke, starch); hazardous waste disposal and sewage; ink, laminate and coating processes that emit volatile vapours; and many more.

