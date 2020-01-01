Editor's Choice
Condition monitoring on offshore oil platforms

March 2022 Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration


The steel structures of an offshore platform are exposed to extreme environmental conditions throughout their entire service lives. Difficult sea conditions ranging up to freak waves and aggressive seawater prey upon them without interruption. What’s more microorganisms in the water cause severe electrochemical corrosion, which also weakens the mechanical integrity of the structures. Furthermore, it is clear that a remote offshore platform cannot be maintained regularly. Defects that would cause a standstill of the entire system or even an oil platform accident would be correspondingly costly. It is for this reason that CNOOC places great value on recording the real operating conditions and influences at work on the platform structures.

EtherCAT analog terminals as the basis for data acquisition

In the context of China’s 13th Five Year Plan, a production platform off the Chinese mainland in Bohai Bay was selected as a pilot project for the continuous monitoring of the platform structure. Various measuring points were specified based on the platform’s construction plans and onsite investigations, with IEPE vibration sensors recording vibrations. Their signals are acquired by oversampling-capable EL3632 XFC EtherCAT Terminals for condition monitoring (IEPE) and transmitted to a CX2020 Embedded PC with up to 50 ksamples/s for evaluation.

The measurement system monitors the operating conditions of the platform and uses the vibration data to diagnose the loads on the steel structure. The objective of the pilot project is to ensure the integrity of the structures during their entire operating period and to be able to accurately predict the service life based on early indicators. This enables preventive measures to be implemented as required. Responsible for the implementation of the demanding project is the Aoling company, which has focused for years on the protection of offshore applications against wave energy, performing research in this area together with many Chinese universities, colleges and research institutes. Aoling develops innovative solutions, such as the condition monitoring implemented with Beckhoff technology. “Condition monitoring and diagnostics are akin to intensive medicine monitoring for the platforms. In comparison to competitors’ systems, Beckhoff offers ideal diagnostic tools for this purpose,” explains Fan Lipeng of Aoling.

Detailed vibration analyses in real-time

The vibration monitoring system comprises a total of 48 acceleration sensors, which have been mounted in explosion-proof housings in accordance with operating conditions. From the measurement points, the signal lines of the vibration sensors proceed to the control cabinet in the central control room, where they are connected through a routing level to the two-channel EL3632 IEPE terminals. The XFC function and synchronous scanning with up to 50 ksamples/s and 16-bit resolution ensure that the vibrations are captured in real-time.

After analysis, processing and storage of the sensor data by the CX2020 Embedded PC, the information is transferred to the master computer of the oil platform for secondary calculation and storage. Visualisation, alarm functions and data archiving are implemented there. At the same time, the master computer transmits all data to a central control room on shore via a fibre optic line.

At the same time, TwinCAT and the analysis application developed by Aoling in a high level programming language are running on the CX2020, which simplifies data management and storage according to Fan Lipeng. In addition, the wide array of available I/O modules, their compact design and the flexibility of EtherCAT in terms of topology support later expansion and integration of additional functions. Aoling plans to increasingly use the advanced control technology from Beckhoff for condition monitoring. The intention is to also gradually implement machine learning, artificial intelligence (deep learning), neural networks and other functions on the TwinCAT platform.

For more information contact Dane Potter, Beckhoff Automation, +27 79 493 2288, danep@beckhoff.com, www.beckhoff.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 795 2898
Fax: 086 603 6868
Email: info@beckhoff.co.za
www: www.beckhoff.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Beckhoff Automation


Further reading:

Pyranometer for monitoring small-scale PV installation efficiency
GHM Messtechnik SA Electrical Power & Protection Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The device’s classification level under the ISO 9060:2018 standard guarantees accuracy, reliability, precision and compliance with reference standards.

Read more...
PC-based control technology enhances seed treatment machine
Beckhoff Automation System Integration & Control Systems Design
The cost and consumption reports generated by the production control system open up new ways of managing and analysing data.

Read more...
The ‘P’ in predictive maintenance represents progress, not pain
SMC Corporation South Africa Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
There are three main types of maintenance: reactive, preventative and predictive. But how do you make sense of these terms? Human health can provide an analogy to machine health. Take diabetes, for ...

Read more...
Precision current loop calibrators
Comtest Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The Fluke 709 and 709H mA loop calibrators are built around a user-friendly interface with a quick-set rotary encoder knob.

Read more...
Why calibrating multipoint thermocouples is so challenging
WIKA Instruments Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Multipoint thermocouples monitor temperature cycles extremely accurately, even at 1000°C or higher, necessitating traceable calibration in accordance with DIN EN ISO/IEC 17025 specifications.

Read more...
Hydraulic deadweight tester for pressure instrument calibration
Instrotech Pressure Measurement & Control Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
The high-quality piston/cylinder units are manufactured from tungsten carbide, which is known for its low thermal coefficient of expansion.

Read more...
Automation construction kit replaces the control cabinet
Beckhoff Automation Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Beckhoff’s MX-System harnesses all the advantages of PC- and EtherCAT-based control technology at the same time.

Read more...
Oval XTS line and PC-based control optimise plastic hose production
Beckhoff Automation System Integration & Control Systems Design
When changing formats, for example, for a conversion to other winding lengths, the solution eliminates the need for mechanical adjustments and re-programming in the six-axis machine responsible for feeding the material.

Read more...
Proactive condition monitoring service from SEW-EURODRIVE
SEW-Eurodrive Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
“On field service work, if a client needs a service technician at 8 o’clock at night and we have an SLA or a field services order, we can send someone immediately.”

Read more...
Hotel sets new energy efficiency standard
Beckhoff Automation PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Steigenberger Alsik Hotel & Spa in Sønderborg is not only the largest hotel in southern Denmark, but also one of the most sustainable and climate-friendly hotels in northern Europe. High-tech solutions ...

Read more...










