Digital manometer in standard and ATEX-approved models

March 2022 Pressure Measurement & Control

Keller’s ECO 2 digital manometer can perform all standard measuring jobs at a remarkably low price. Compared to its mechanical predecessors, the instrument’s digital technology offers high resolution and repeatability at similar prices.

The dual display updates twice every second, showing the measured value and the minimum or maximum value attained. A ‘Zero Tare’ feature allows the user to set the zero to any pressure, so that the manometer will then always show deviations from the zero-tare value as the actual value.

The user-friendly, two-key operating system provides access to the entire range of functions: the stored max/min can be erased and reset to zero, or the device can be switched to continuous mode. In continuous operating mode, the battery has capacity for up to 1000 hours. The ECO 2 has a standard automatic switch-off time of about 15 minutes after the last key function, helping to extend battery life when continuous operation is not required.

The easy-to-handle instrument is available with two practice-based measuring ranges of -1 to 30 bar and 0 to 300 bar in the compensated temperature range from 0°C to 50°C, with the economically priced standard model offering typical overall accuracy of 0,5%FS (full scale). The standard design features IP65 protection, with an optional protective cover allowing it to be operated reliably outdoors in any weather conditions.

The ECO 2 is also available in an Exia ATEX-approved version compliant with 94/9/EC. The standard scope of delivery includes a swivel pressure connection that optimises readout alignment during operation.

