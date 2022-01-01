2D vision sensor

March 2022 Sensors & Transducers

Missing retaining clips, threads that have not been milled properly, too much adhesive or incorrectly shaped components – ifm electronic’s new Dualis detects all of the above, as well as any other deviation of an object from the specified target conditions. Surface areas, contours, omissions or object rotation can be checked and evaluated individually or in combination.

Thanks to its integrated daylight filter, the vision sensor is highly resistant to extraneous light and boasts powerful algorithms to meet demanding requirements. The version with an integrated polarisation filter is ideal for applications with particularly highly reflective objects.

The new Dualis is set up with the user-friendly ifm Vision Assistant software which allows even complex tasks to be quickly defined and comes with real-time maintenance options to ensure reliable quality assurance. For example, changes in the continuously checked image sharpness and image brightness indicate an unintentional maladjustment. In this case, the sensor can automatically issue a warning.

Credit(s)

ifm - South Africa





