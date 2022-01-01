Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


Motion Control & Drives



Print this page printer friendly version

Brickmaking plant boosted by upgrade

March 2022 Motion Control & Drives

A local clay brick manufacturer has upgraded its brickmaking plant with the assistance of drive and control technology specialist, SEW-EURODRIVE. Using advanced digital solutions based on Maxolution for factory automation, a new and optimised plant for making high-quality rustic face bricks has been installed.

The new plant, which is expected to produce 100 million bricks per year, was built on the back of growth in the local construction industry. Following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, this is seen as a key sector for South Africa’s economic rejuvenation and much needed job creation.

The rustication process used to make these textured face bricks is a masonry technique that involves chamfering the edges of a brick to allow the mortar joints to be set back, while texturing face surfaces using a roughened roller with blades. The process follows the extrusion of the clay to form the cross section required, with the bricks being rusticated on three sides, including the front face and both ends.

The brickmaker’s basic, existing rustication system was resulting in an unacceptable amount of waste. “With the introduction of an automated solution, we were able to reduce wastage significantly, which resulted in the brickmaker placing an order for another three rustication systems for installation at other operations in its portfolio,” says field service technician, Juandre La Cock. Describing how the problem was solved, La Cock explains that to produce consistently patterned surface textures, the client needed to be able to vary the speed of the rustication process, running slower or faster according to the viscosity of the clay. The drive units for the rollers also needed to enable the rustication process to match the line speed of the extruder.

The solution comprised three servo motors with industrial gear units between each to enable the relevant drive speeds to be changed electronically using MOVI-PLC controller software. Automatic synchronisation of the speeds, varied to match the specific clay conditions and texturing requirements, resulted in a continuous operation producing consistently textured high quality bricks.

The automated rustication system was commissioned within a standard delivery time of four to six weeks. The equipment was built in Cape Town and programming took place in Aeroton, Johannesburg. Most of the equipment was pre-commissioned to limit downtime and loss of production, which also reduced on-site commissioning of the system to between two and three days. In addition, the client was supplied with a drive operating panel, which enables users to interface with the MOVI-PLC and change the settings as needed, to change over to a new face brick style, for example. As soon as these settings are saved, the line can again be started to continuously produce the modified bricks.

Primed for service

Most of the equipment installed at the brick manufacturing operation, from gear units to conveyor belts, is supplied by SEW-EURODRIVE. The need for an accelerated turnaround time is vital, as every minute an operation is left standing idle equates to loss of revenue. The company offers extensive aftersales support, such as a 24 hour service hotline, a spare parts service, a repair service and an on-site technician service. Technicians can also log in remotely to assist clients with software problems.

The company’s field service comprises a standby team, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. “While we offer telephonic support, if we are unable to resolve a client’s issue over the phone, a technician is on standby throughout the year to assist them on site,” says service HOD, Eben Pretorius.

The rustication project forms part of the company’s Maxolution division for factory automation and machine system solutions, offering a single source of innovative, 4IR-aligned technologies tailored to a client’s specific application and needs. With Maxolution for factory automation, clients can balance the need to keep their options open for the future and react quickly to market requirements. Instead of supplying inflexible systems, such as stationary conveyor systems, the company creates smart factory designs that comprise new flexible and adaptable modular structures.

The company is also directly stimulating the African construction sector by developing its own R200 million smart component assembly factory in Aeroton, over the next three to five years. The new 26 000 m2 building, that will also act as the company’s South African headquarters looking after 23 countries, is scheduled to be occupied early this year.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 248 7000
Fax: +27 11 248 7289
Email: jklut@sew.co.za
www: www.sew-eurodrive.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about SEW-Eurodrive


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Insect-sized flying robots with flapping wings
Motion Control & Drives
A new drive system for flapping wing autonomous robots has been developed by a University of Bristol team, using a new method of electromechanical zipping that does away with the need for conventional ...

Read more...
Power transmission solutions for the sugar sector
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
BMG plays a critical role in the sugar sector, not only during the operational period of sugar production, but also in off-crop seasons, when maintenance and refurbishment on sugar farms and at mills ...

Read more...
Yaskawa steps into the future
Yaskawa Southern Africa Motion Control & Drives
The robotics market is booming and Motion Control’s editor recently chatted to Yaskawa Southern Africa’s MD, Andrew Crackett, to find out how the company is rising to the challenge.

Read more...
SEW’s modern drives for the agricultural industry enjoyed 2021 success
SEW-Eurodrive Motion Control & Drives
SEW-EURODRIVE’s regional manager, Willem Strydom, said the agricultural sector was a successful market for the company last year, most notably in the poultry industry.

Read more...
‘Match & Tag’ chains service
Bearing Man Group t/a BMG Motion Control & Drives
Tsubaki pre-stretched chains are supplied by BMG in matched-length pairs that are tagged for easy identification and accurate installation.

Read more...
Flexible drive control of roller conveyors
Turck Banner Motion Control & Drives
Turck Banner’s new TBEN I/O module with on-board logic simplifies parameterisation and operation of roller motors.

Read more...
Local assembly of MACC drives to slash lead times
SEW-Eurodrive News Motion Control & Drives
The company’s Aeroton facility will assemble the air-cooled condenser drives for delivery at a rate of three units per week, slashing lead times from overseas OEMs.

Read more...
Nidec stamps its credentials on hot metal ladle cranes
Nidec Control Techniques Motion Control & Drives
Columbus Stainless, a member of the Spain-based Acerinox group of companies, is the only fully integrated, technologically advanced, single-site stainless steel producer in Africa. The plant – based in ...

Read more...
Danfoss drives brewery innovation
Danfoss Motion Control & Drives
Which came first in the history of civilisation: bread-making or beer-brewing? Since the 1950s, scientists and scholars have been arguing about what really caused our early ancestors to start farming ...

Read more...
Bearings drive cost-saving in food plants
Motion Control & Drives
NSK’s Life-Lube bearing units are proving increasingly popular in the food and beverage industry and with good reason. These advanced bearings combine the corrosion-resistant properties of Silver-Lube ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved