Radar level sensor with IO-Link interface

The 80 GHz frequency that is used ensures stable and precise measurement results even in the presence of steam or condensate in the tank. The sensor is designed for use in hygienic areas, so that even CIP (clean-in-place) and SIP (steam-in-place) processes or the use of spray balls do not impair its proper functioning.

With ifm electronic’s LW2720 level sensor, the levels of liquid media in tanks with a height of up to 10 metres can be monitored precisely and without blind areas. Its non-contact radar measuring principle prevents malfunctions or failures of the sensor caused by the adhesion of viscous media or damage from agitators.

Adverse effects on distance detection, for example those caused by dirt in the case of optical distance measurement, are mostly eliminated.Using IO-Link communication, distance values can be transmitted, parameters can be set, and diagnostic information can be retrieved remotely.The DSU100 is a 128 KB FRAM data carrier which serves as a storage medium in industrial environments.Thanks to their special housing materials and high ingress resistance, they can be used in coolant applications or in wet areas in the food industry.The air gap sensor can be taught to detect the target state both via its external operating buttons and an external input, or with just one click via IO-Link.Often the domain of control and safety software, rate of change alarms can be implemented in hardware to benefit from an additional layer of protection to systems or processes.ifm electronic’s io-key can bring data from more than 10 000 industrial sensors from more than 200 manufacturers into the cloud.Why are field device manufacturers continually developing new technologies? On the one hand, these technologies make work outside in the field easier. Fewer qualified personnel are needed and the technologiesDaily checks of hydraulic systems, or checks at the time of employee shift changes, are good practices that should be part of a successful maintenance programme.An evaluation of how many light beams are obstructed, and which ones, is provided and can be used to detect whether the conveyed objects are in the correct and safe transport position.