Radar level sensor with IO-Link interface

With ifm electronic’s LW2720 level sensor, the levels of liquid media in tanks with a height of up to 10 metres can be monitored precisely and without blind areas. Its non-contact radar measuring principle prevents malfunctions or failures of the sensor caused by the adhesion of viscous media or damage from agitators.
The 80 GHz frequency that is used ensures stable and precise measurement results even in the presence of steam or condensate in the tank. The sensor is designed for use in hygienic areas, so that even CIP (clean-in-place) and SIP (steam-in-place) processes or the use of spray balls do not impair its proper functioning.
Draw-wire mechanisms for encoders ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
Adverse effects on distance detection, for example those caused by dirt in the case of optical distance measurement, are mostly eliminated.
Read more...Air gap sensor outputs absolute value ifm - South Africa
Flow Measurement & Control
The air gap sensor can be taught to detect the target state both via its external operating buttons and an external input, or with just one click via IO-Link.
Read more...Why are rate of change alarms used? Omniflex Remote Monitoring Specialists
Level Measurement & Control
Often the domain of control and safety software, rate of change alarms can be implemented in hardware to benefit from an additional layer of protection to systems or processes.
Read more...Vibronics, Liquiphants, and human brainpower set free Endress+Hauser South Africa
Level Measurement & Control
Why are field device manufacturers continually developing new technologies? On the one hand, these technologies make work outside in the field easier. Fewer qualified personnel are needed and the technologies ...
Read more...Measuring light grids ifm - South Africa
Sensors & Transducers
An evaluation of how many light beams are obstructed, and which ones, is provided and can be used to detect whether the conveyed objects are in the correct and safe transport position.