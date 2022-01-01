Editor's Choice
Radar level sensor with IO-Link interface

March 2022 Level Measurement & Control

With ifm electronic’s LW2720 level sensor, the levels of liquid media in tanks with a height of up to 10 metres can be monitored precisely and without blind areas. Its non-contact radar measuring principle prevents malfunctions or failures of the sensor caused by the adhesion of viscous media or damage from agitators.

The 80 GHz frequency that is used ensures stable and precise measurement results even in the presence of steam or condensate in the tank. The sensor is designed for use in hygienic areas, so that even CIP (clean-in-place) and SIP (steam-in-place) processes or the use of spray balls do not impair its proper functioning.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 450 0400
Fax: +27 12 450 0412
Email: info.za@ifm.com
www: www.ifm.com
ifm - South Africa


