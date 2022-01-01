Editor's Choice
Analytical Instrumentation & Environmental Monitoring
Data Acquisition & Telemetry
Electrical Power & Protection
Enclosures, Cabling & Connectors
Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
Flow Measurement & Control
Industrial Computer Hardware
Industrial Wireless
IS & Ex
IT in Manufacturing
Level Measurement & Control
Maintenance, Test & Measurement, Calibration
Mass Measurement
Motion Control & Drives
News
Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
PLCs, DCSs & Controllers
Pneumatics & Hydraulics
Pressure Measurement & Control
SAIMC
SCADA/HMI
Sensors & Transducers
Smart Home Automation
System Integration & Control Systems Design
Temperature Measurement
Training & Education
Valves, Actuators & Pump Control


IT in Manufacturing



Print this page printer friendly version

Managed and unmanaged Ethernet switches

March 2022 IT in Manufacturing

Three new IP67-rated switches have been released to expand Turck Banner's portfolio – two unmanaged variants and one managed switch.

The two TBEN-Lx-SE-U1 models feature eight 100 Mbps ports for the efficient networking of cells that don't require managed functions. For users simply requiring basic switch functions inside a cell, they represent a solution that is also attractively priced for high-volume purchases, for example, for networking stations inside an automation cell. Their fully potted design and protection types up to IP69K allow them to be used in the harshest environments without the need for protective enclosures. Short commissioning times are guaranteed since no configuration is required, and the power supply is easily implemented with M12 or 7/8-inch connectors.

The managed model TBEN-LL-SE-M2nbsp;comes with an IP67 ;rating, eight 100 Mbps ports and two gigabit backbone ports. However, unlike other managed switches on the market, the new variant is supplied with M12 L-coded power supply connectors which can carry up to 16 A per voltage group. Its enhanced set of features with NAT routing, NTP and firewall enables the logical encapsulation of automation cells. For example, the same IP addresses can be used locally without any address conflicts, while the firewall protects the automation network from external factors.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 453 2468
Fax: +27 11 453 2406
Email: sales@turckbanner.co.za
www: www.turckbanner.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Turck Banner


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Four-channel I/O module with Ethernet interface
Turck Banner Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
With a temperature range from -40°C to +70°C and protection to IP65/IP67/IP69K, the new I/O module has a wide range of uses.

Read more...
Managed Ethernet switches with IP67 protection
Phoenix Contact IT in Manufacturing
Managed switches for field installation with IP65/IP66/IP67 degrees of protection come in the form of the FL Switch 2600 and 2700 from Phoenix Contact.

Read more...
Ultra-robust HMIs with IP67 protection rating
Turck Banner SCADA/HMI
Turck Banner’s TXF700 series enables cabinet-free operating and installation concepts at operating temperatures between -20°C and +55°C.

Read more...
The business case for protecting crown jewels from cyber threats - Part 6: Cybersecurity for operational technology.
Wolfpack Information Risk IT in Manufacturing
Mission critical assets are known as ‘crown jewels’. These are high value assets that would cause the most business disruption if compromised. Anything of value attracts the attention of criminals and this no different in cyberspace.

Read more...
Flexible drive control of roller conveyors
Turck Banner Motion Control & Drives
Turck Banner’s new TBEN I/O module with on-board logic simplifies parameterisation and operation of roller motors.

Read more...
EtherCAT Block I/O with Eight IO-Link Masters
Turck Banner Fieldbus & Industrial Networking
The ultra-robust TBEC-LL-8IOL enables Turck Banner's entire IO-Link portfolio to also be used in EtherCAT applications.

Read more...
EPLAN releases new full version of eManage
EPLAN Software & Services News Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays IT in Manufacturing
With the full version of the software, master data can be accessed in the cloud, as can supplementary documents, and performance is increased with additional capacity.

Read more...
Moxa sets out to redefine futureproof industrial networks
RJ Connect Editor's Choice IT in Manufacturing
Moxa’s brand-new EDS-G4000 series of Ethernet switches aims to unite networking and OT cybersecurity with a layered defence-in-depth approach.

Read more...
Cascadable pick-to-light display module
Turck Banner Operator Interfaces, Switches & Relays
The PTL110 system’s RGB LEDs can output up to fourteen colours and various predefined animation functions.

Read more...
Five tips from industry experts to help protect industrial networks
RJ Connect IT in Manufacturing
Looking back on 2021 so far, it is not surprising that cybersecurity-related keywords have increased in popularity on Google Search according to the global Google Trends index. Among these keywords, ‘cybersecurity ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Published by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved