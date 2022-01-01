Managed and unmanaged Ethernet switches

March 2022 IT in Manufacturing

Three new IP67-rated switches have been released to expand Turck Banner's portfolio – two unmanaged variants and one managed switch.

The two TBEN-Lx-SE-U1 models feature eight 100 Mbps ports for the efficient networking of cells that don't require managed functions. For users simply requiring basic switch functions inside a cell, they represent a solution that is also attractively priced for high-volume purchases, for example, for networking stations inside an automation cell. Their fully potted design and protection types up to IP69K allow them to be used in the harshest environments without the need for protective enclosures. Short commissioning times are guaranteed since no configuration is required, and the power supply is easily implemented with M12 or 7/8-inch connectors.

The managed model TBEN-LL-SE-M2nbsp;comes with an IP67 ;rating, eight 100 Mbps ports and two gigabit backbone ports. However, unlike other managed switches on the market, the new variant is supplied with M12 L-coded power supply connectors which can carry up to 16 A per voltage group. Its enhanced set of features with NAT routing, NTP and firewall enables the logical encapsulation of automation cells. For example, the same IP addresses can be used locally without any address conflicts, while the firewall protects the automation network from external factors.

