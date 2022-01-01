Witt Sensoric joins Pepperl+Fuchs Group

March 2022 News

At the turn of the year, the Berlin-based company Witt Sensoric became part of the Pepperl+Fuchs Group. Witt Sensoric specialises in the development and production of safety sensor technology for the gate industry. “With the acquisition of Witt Sensoric, we want to expand and strengthen our position in the field of entrance automation,” said Dr Gunther Kegel, CEO of Pepperl+Fuchs.

Jörg Brech, founder and managing partner of Witt Sensoric, affirmed, “The agreement gives Witt Sensoric access to Pepperl+Fuchs’ international sales channels, which will help accelerate growth. At the same time, we also see the partnership as an opportunity to use existing Pepperl+Fuchs technologies for new sensors for safeguarding and controlling industrial doors.”

Witt Sensoric was founded in 1993 and specialises in safety sensors on gate systems. With over 60 employees, it is characterised above all by its performance in the field of photoelectric sensor development, mechanical design and large-volume production. Witt Sensoric supplies almost all well-known European door manufacturers with initial equipment. The company’s decades of experience are reflected in an extensive, standards-compliant product portfolio of safety sensor technology and accessories.

As one of the leading companies in the automation industry, Pepperl+Fuchs is considered a pioneer in its markets worldwide with its strong offering of advanced technologies. For conventional and innovative applications, the company offers a comprehensive portfolio for factory automation and for the process industry. At the same time, Pepperl+Fuchs continues to drive forward pioneering technologies, paving the way for its customers to meet the challenges of Industry 4.0.

Founded in Mannheim, Germany in 1945, Pepperl+Fuchs today employs around 6000 people and generates approximately 780 million Euros in sales across global markets with industrial sensors and products for explosion protection.

