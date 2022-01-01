IO-Link master with OPC UA interface

March 2022 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

The combination of the IO-Link sensor interface and the OPC UA communication protocol in a single device gives Pepperl+Fuchs new opportunities to offer complete, seamless and transparent communication from the sensor to the cloud.

Continuous data communication from the lowest sensor/actuator level to the cloud is becoming increasingly important across the entire industrial environment. For the logistics sector in particular, where adherence to deadlines is a key requirement, it is essential to know where packages are located, how long processing will take, and where potential plant malfunctions can lead to delays.

The IO-Link sensor interface represents the first step toward this level of transparency. In addition to process data from the sensor, IO-Link provides information for identifying, configuring parameters and diagnosing the sensor. Combining IO-Link and OPC UA allows this data to be easily transferred to higher-level computer- or cloud-based systems. This is the second and most decisive step toward complete data transparency, since the data is accessible beyond the central control system and decision-makers can access it without the need for complex workarounds.

Credit(s)

Pepperl+Fuchs





