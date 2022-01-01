Four-channel I/O module with Ethernet interface

March 2022 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

Turck Banner is now offering the TBEN-S1-4DXP Ethernet I/O module specifically designed for use in applications with a low I/O requirement, such as in logistics applications. The compact block module provides four channels that can be used flexibly as inputs or outputs. With a temperature range from -40°C to +70°C and protection to IP65/IP67/IP69K, the new I/O module has a wide range of uses.

Wherever a small number of I/O signals have to be collected and transferred over long distances, users benefit from the full flexibility of the TBEN-S module family, with additional cost efficiency. By meeting protection requirements up to IP69K, commissioning and wiring effort for decentralised automation is minimised. As a Turck Banner multiprotocol device, it can be used automatically in Profinet, Ethernet/IP or Modbus TCP networks without any intervention by the user.

Credit(s)

Turck Banner





