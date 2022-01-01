Editor's Choice
IO-Link masters connect automation and IT worlds

March 2022 Fieldbus & Industrial Networking

The decentralised IO-Link master modules from ifm electronic serve as a gateway between intelligent IO-Link sensors and the fieldbus. Furthermore, important information from these sensors can simultaneously be made available in the IT world. With a separate IoT Ethernet socket, the IT network can be set up so as to remain completely separated from the automation network, with sensor information transferred via the established TCP/IP JSON interface.

Thanks to their special housing materials and high ingress resistance (IP67 or IP69K), they can be used in coolant applications or directly in wet areas in the food industry. Their ecolink technology guarantees reliable, permanently ingress-resistant M12 connections of the cables.


